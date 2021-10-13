HIGH POINT — HIgh Point couldn’t convert during an early flurry of shots, couldn’t match going against Radford’s defense after that and fell 1-0 in Big South women’s soccer on Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
The Highlanders scored 1:27 into the second half and kept the Panthers from completing crosses on their better scoring opportunities or allowing many shots in the 18-yard box the rest of the way.
HPU dominated possession for the first 25 minutes while opening an early 7-1 advantage in shots, with six fired by Skyler Prillaman, who had the Panthers’ only shot that required a save. Most of her boots were high and one slipped just outside the right post.
Time of possession leveled in the second half, as HPU managed just three shots, with one hitting the crossbar, and finished with a 10-8 shot advantage for the match.
Panther keeper Morgan Hirston managed three saves but couldn’t stop Amy Swaim’s shot from about 10 yards out on the left side of the goal after Katie Oliver sent a cross from the right side. The ball dropped past two Panthers defenders in front of Swaim, who sent a shot across and inside the left post.
HPU mounted a flurry of attacks in the final minute but nothing generated a solid scoring opportunity. Prillaman finished with seven shot attempts and Chloe Le Franc had two
Radford improves to 9-4-1 and 3-3-1 in the Big South. High Point falls to 4-7-2 and 4-2-0 in the league. The Panthers return to action Saturday at Gardner-Webb.
