HIGH POINT — Needing some more second-half comeback magic, the High Point University men’s basketball team failed to find it Friday.
In their final game before final exams, the Panthers shot poorly, couldn’t get needed stops and fouled too much as they squandered a first-half lead and fell to Queens 87-79 on Friday in the Qubein Center.
Losing for the first time in six games, the Panthers dropped to 8-2, which equals the program best 10-game start in the Division I era.
Panthers coach G.G, Smith said he had indication that it might be a tough night when former Wheatmore star Gavin Rains, the Royals’ starting center, grabbed four quick offensive rebounds..
“I knew we were still riding high after Furman (an 85-82 win on Tuesday),” Smith said. “We tried to get our guys focused, and we just weren’t early in the game. When one of your keys is to keep them off the boards, and you look up and you’ve given up four offensive rebounds in the first four minutes of the game, I knew we weren’t focused and ready to play.”
HPU led 55-50 with just under 14 minutes to play in the game when Queens (8-2) took control with a 12-2 run sparked by guard Kenny Dye, who led the Royals with 28 points. Dye scored the first four points of the run just after he had canned back-to-back 3s.
“They did a good job of running our offense,” Smith said. “The Kenny Dye kid is a really good player. He did a good job of dictating the game even though he was in foul trouble. He’s a general for them, and you can’t let the general take control.
HPU trailed 62-57 after the run and after Abdoulayne Thiam hit a 3 as part of his team-high 16 points, the Royals scored five straight and were never threatened again. They made it tough for the Panthers to drive to the basket, making it difficult for Jaden House and Zack Austin to score.
House added 13 points but went 4 of 16 from the field. Austin had 12 but made just 3 of 11 shots.
As a team, the Panthers hit just 11 of 32 field goal attempts. Queens wasn’t much better, making 12 of 30, but HPU kept fouling and the Royals made 22 of 31 free throws in the second half.
Kalib Matthews added 16 points for Queens. A.J. McKee had 13 while former Southwest Guilford standout Jay’Den Turner added 12.
Raines, who leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in rebounding, grabbed 13 and Turner snatched 11 as Queens finished with a 47-41 advantage on the glass.
HPU is now idle until it plays at UNC WIlmington on Dec. 18.
