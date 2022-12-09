HPTSPTS-12-10-22 HPU MEN.jpg

High Point University’s Bryant Randleman drives to the basket against Queens University of Charlotte’s Jay’Den Turner during Friday’s game at the Qubein Center.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Needing some more second-half comeback magic, the High Point University men’s basketball team failed to find it Friday.

In their final game before final exams, the Panthers shot poorly, couldn’t get needed stops and fouled too much as they squandered a first-half lead and fell to Queens 87-79 on Friday in the Qubein Center.

Trending Videos