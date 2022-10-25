HIGH POINT — High Point University peppered shot after shot in the last 20 minutes but couldn’t convert and fell to unheralded Queens 1-0 in nonconference men’s soccer Tuesday at Vert Stadium.
“It’s unfortunate and I feel for my guys,” HPU coach Zach Haines said. “Unfortunately at a few key moments, the decisions were not in our favor and that was the difference. It’s a very frustrating one because you can’t come away from that with anything other than a win based on the performance.”
The Royals scored on a penalty kick with 4:26 remaining as they improved to 4-10 with their third win in four games. HPU keeper Holden Trent was called for a foul when he collided with a Queens player while going for the ball just to the right of the goal. Felipe Mendonca took the penalty kick and sent it into the upper left corner of the goal.
HPU (7-4-4) dominated the last 25 minutes and generated plenty of scoring opportunities but was denied by Royals keeper Alex Horrocks. He covered shots by Kaya Ignacio in the 72nd and 79th minutes, and after a shot went wide in the 80th minute, denied Jefferson Amaya’s try in the 83rd minute and smothered one from Brendan Krueger with just over five minutes to go.
A header after a free kick sailed wide in the 88th minute, Horrocks smothered a cross with just over a minute left and a header at the buzzer went wide.
With the second-half domination, HPU finished with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal and a 16-13 edge in total shots.
Horrocks finished with seven saves. Trent had three.
“That’s the nature of our game sometimes,” Haines said of the missed opportunities. ”We know we need to do better in those moments. When you are creating one-on-ones with the keeper, tap-ins at the goal, you have to make a play. We didn’t tonight, but the overall performance was dominant. It comes down to a couple of moments, and those moments didn’t go our way tonight.”
The Panthers actually put the ball in the net first, when Cooper Lindfelt took a feed from Jackson Ruckman and sent a crossing shot into the left side of the goal in the 15th minute, but Lindfelt was ruled offside.
“We scored a goal that was ruled offside that wasn’t offside, so we can’t do much more than that,” Haines said. ”We forced clearance, forced saves off the line. You can’t create more opportunities with that. I have no issue with our approach and attention. We weren’t quite clinical enough.”
Queens outshot HPU 10-5 in the first half and squandered prime opportunities, the most notable when Mendonca dribbled into a one-on-one situation with Trent and shot wide in the 23rd minute and another point-blank shot that Trent turned away in the 35th minute.
