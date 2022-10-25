HPU logo

HIGH POINT — High Point University peppered shot after shot in the last 20 minutes but couldn’t convert and fell to unheralded Queens 1-0 in nonconference men’s soccer Tuesday at Vert Stadium.

“It’s unfortunate and I feel for my guys,” HPU coach Zach Haines said. “Unfortunately at a few key moments, the decisions were not in our favor and that was the difference. It’s a very frustrating one because you can’t come away from that with anything other than a win based on the performance.”

