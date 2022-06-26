HIGH POINT
The daily routine is much different for Rockers coach Albert Gonzalez this Atlantic League season than in the past.
The change in routine was prompted by a promotion from bullpen coach to bench coach and director of player procurement. The bench coach part of the job hasn’t been a big stretch since Gonzalez, who graduated from High Point University in 2013, managed two teams in 2020 after the Rockers’ season was canceled because of COVID-19.
The player procurement duties, however, have created the steepest portion of what he calls a learning curve.
“Instead of coming to the ballpark and getting ready to catch bullpen, it’s get in here and get on the phone and go find players and give them a chance,” Gonzalez said.
He’s worked the phones a lot over the five weeks trying to rebuild a pitching staff that lost two starters to Major League organizations, another to the Mexican League and another to injury — leaving just one member of the original starting rotation, Neil Uskali, still active.
“It’s difficult right now trying to find the veteran guys because the Atlantic League is more of a veteran league, and that’s what we cater to,” Gonzalez said. “Through my business, Indyball Jobs, I’ve been able to find college guys and right now, it’s a great opportunity for them to showcase themselves for affiliate ball and for younger indy leagues like the Frontier League and Pioneer League.”
Gonzalez believes more veteran players will be available after Major League teams draft players July 17-19 and need to make room for their new prospects in the minors.
“Hopefully, with the college draft coming up, there will be some releases in Triple A and Double A, and we can find those veteran guys who can stick around and help us in the long term,” Gonzalez said. “Teams will be making moves and free up space, and we should be able to give some guys an opportunity to get back to the big league level where they once were. That’s what we’re looking for, but our college guys have been able to do such a great job helping us in the short term.”
In the meantime, Gonzalez will continue to pore over statistics on the internet trying to find college players who meet his criteria similar to college players brought in for spot starts like Michael Guiterrez (who won in his only appearance), Colt Webb (who went 1-2) and Gavan Heltemenes (who went 0-1 in two starts). All are playing in other leagues.
The Rockers currently have two pitchers who recently ended their college careers — Jonah Scolaro of Florida State (who won on Wednesday) and Kyle Mott of the University of North Carolina.
“I have a criteria and spend a lot of late nights just looking at numbers,” Gonzalez said. “If they fit the numbers, then I look to see where they’re from, because where they live is such a big deal. We want guys who are local here, or if we are on the road on Long Island or Pennsylvania for example, I try to find guys who are local there and give them a spot-start opportunity … It’s like putting the pieces of a puzzle together. I keep a long list, and if we need an emergency guy, we have a list we can go to.”
Gonzalez was originally hired by Rockers manager Jamie Keefe as a bullpen coach in 2017 when Keefe managed the New York Boulders in Gonzalez’s hometown of Rockland, New York. Gonzalez followed Keefe to High Point in 2019 to become the Rockers bullpen coach and then was promoted for this season when bench coach Billy Horn left to become manager of the Charleston Dirty Birds.
“It’s been a big change being in the dugout and helping Jamie and Frank (pitching coach Frank Viola) decisions as opposed to being in the bullpen where I wasn’t involved,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been amazing that they even trust my opinion whether they use it or not. I’ve loved it so far.”
In his brief experience as a manager, Gonzalez reached the Frontier League playoffs with the Boulders and guided a team in Indiana to the championship of a startup league in 2020.
His goal is to become a bullpen coach for a Major League team, but he is trying to get experience in as many roles as he can.
“At the end of the day, it’s baseball,” Gonzalez said. “I have managing experience and I’ve had success and won a championship my first year. That’s all because of being around Jamie Keefe and Frank Viola and our old bench coach Billy Horn. Early in my career, I stayed as quiet as possible and tried to be a sponge and soak it all in. I had that success as a manager and now I’m confident to speak my mind and give my opinion and help as much as I can. It’s been an easier transition that way in terms of behind on the bench and in the dugout.”
Gonzalez enjoyed the Rockers reaching a season-best 28-9 record after rolling off 13 wins in 14 games. With most of the veteran pitching gone, High Point then lost 10 in a row, a slump that ended with a victory on June 15.
The recent struggles haven’t dampened his enthusiasm for coming to the ballpark.
“It’s been a dream come true being able to work beside Jamie and Frank so closely and helping to find players,” Gonzalez said “It’s been a learning curve but is a dream come true. We were off to a hot start and we hit a bit of a slide. That’s baseball. It’s a blessing to be here every single day whether we win or lose. The goal is to win, but I’m happy to be able to put the Rocker jersey on every single day.”
