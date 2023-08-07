GREENSBORO — Flanked by family members while hoisting the Sam Sneed Cup in the fading light at Sedgefield Country Club late Sunday afternoon, Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover found himself in a polar opposite situation than he was in May.
Glover was at his wits’ end back then, having already missed eight cuts and desperate to find a solution to a battle with the putting yips that date to a four-putt nearly a decade ago.
With two weeks off before the Memorial Tournament (one of them due to not qualifying for the PGA Championship), Glover decided that was the time to make a radical change.
“Nothing I did worked, nothing I practiced worked,” the 43-year-old South Carolina native said in his press conference after scoring his fifth tour victory. “My brain was just fried. Ten years of dealing with it and not understanding how it could happen that I could just lose all feelings over a 10-inch putt. It was frustrating. I fought it for a long time.”
His choices: change to a long-shafted putter, and if that didn’t work, try putting left-handed.
So he ordered a putter similar to Adam Scott’s, practiced in his garage and liked the feel.
Glover tried it in competition for the first time at The Memorial, and while the new putter didn’t prove to be a cure all as he missed the cut, the yips were gone.
“My misses weren't that crazy, awful, yippy stroke, they were just misses,” Glover said. “And that's OK. . . .It just clicked, it worked.”
Over the last five tournaments, Glover has been on a tear, posting four top-six finishes, with all 12 rounds in those in the 60s. He did miss the cut in the other tournament during the stretch but it wasn’t because of having no feeling while hitting short putts.
“I missed some short ones in Detroit, but again, they were just misses, misread or bad speed or a lip-out or whatever, walk off the green like whatever,” the Clemson alum said. “But the other way it was debilitating almost because I had no control. Not that we have control over anything, but I had no control over my faculties sometimes and that was difficult to understand and difficult to deal with.”
Glover, in his 19th Wyndham start since 2004, shot 66-64-62-68 for a winning score of 20-under 260, the lowest of his career as he finished two strokes better than Russell Hensley, who bogeyed the last three holes, and Byeong Hun An.
Beginning the round tied for the lead with Billy Horschel at 18-under, Glover reached 20-under with a birdie on 11. That tied Russell Henley, who had birdied the same hole playing a group ahead, as they moved four shots ahead of An and Horschel.
Glover parred every hole the rest of the way. Henley took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 15th but wasn’t comfortable hitting the ball after a 123-minute strom delay and bogeyed the last three holes as he squandered the lead for the second time in the Wyndham’s last three editions.
Glover didn’t have such issues.
“You just can't do anything about the weather, just one of those things,” Glover said. “It’s summer in the south, anything can happen, especially when it's warm and humid. It wasn't expected, but it wasn't a surprise either. So just come in and refuel, try to get some energy and stay loose and get back out there”.
Glover got away with a short tee shot on 16 when it didn’t roll off the green and hit an errant tee shot on 18 that was headed into some trees until it bounced off a golf cart. Before hitting his second shot, Glover learned that he was two ahead of Henley, conservatively laid up 95 yards from the hole, made his par putt from eight feet and celebrated at the course where he visited as a youth (his uncles had memberships) and thought the pool was cool because it had a high diving board.
The victory sent Glover into the FedEx Cup playoffs as he jumped from 112th to 49th on the points list, well above the cut line at 70th. The playoff opener is this week in Memphis.
“I don't know, don't have any plans yet, but we'll figure it out sometime,” Glover said Sunday night. Yeah, it's just let this soak in and get my body and my mind right and get back to work Tuesday or Wednesday.”
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2024: The Wyndham will again serve as the final event of the regular season next year. It is scheduled Aug. 8-11 as it moves a week later to avoid a conflict with the Olympics.
