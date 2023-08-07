GREENSBORO — Flanked by family members while hoisting the Sam Sneed Cup in the fading light at Sedgefield Country Club late Sunday afternoon, Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover found himself in a polar opposite situation than he was in May.

Glover was at his wits’ end back then, having already missed eight cuts and desperate to find a solution to a battle with the putting yips that date to a four-putt nearly a decade ago.