High Point Central boys basketball coach Josh Prince speaks during an introduction with players Thursday at Central.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – Josh Prince has plenty of familiarity with High Point Central. And now he’s looking to have his own impact.

Prince has been named the varsity boys basketball coach at Central, taking over for Joel Battle following eight years as head coach. He was introduced to the players in a brief meeting at the school Thursday.

