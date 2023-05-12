HIGH POINT – Josh Prince has plenty of familiarity with High Point Central. And now he’s looking to have his own impact.
Prince has been named the varsity boys basketball coach at Central, taking over for Joel Battle following eight years as head coach. He was introduced to the players in a brief meeting at the school Thursday.
“I’m excited,” he said. “There has been some great talent around here, and I’m excited to help continue that. Coach Battle did a great job, and I’m ready to try to take things to the next level.
“I’m ready to work with the kids and help them be ready for life. That’s really my mission – to teach this game and help them get ready for life after, whether that be college, a career or whatever.
“But do it in terms of how we do things and teach them to work hard and be competitive.”
Prince has spent the last 11 years at Dudley – a conference rival in the Mid-State 3A the last couple seasons and a regular opponent in years prior. He has been head coach the last three years, during which the Panthers have won 47 games – including back-to-back 20-win seasons – and tallied three straight top-three conference finishes.
“It’s going to be interesting to play in the same conference but on a different bench,” Prince, who will teach at the school, said with a smile. “It’ll be fun.”
He replaces Battle, who coached 13 years overall at Central. And Battle’s teams had stretches of success – including winning the Metro 4A Conference tournament title in 2018. But the Bison have struggled in recent years, going 2-23 overall and 2-12 in the conference this season.
So, Central turned to Prince – whose father-in-law is Andy Chappell, a Central hall of famer who led the Bison to a wrestling state championship in the 1990s.
“It was a natural fit, I thought,” Central athletic director Mike Cook said. “I see great things for this program. They would’ve happened either way, but I feel confident he’s a guy who can do really good things here.
“I met him through Coach Chappell – he was at our hall of fame banquet. And I think when he was at our hall of fame banquet, he was like, ‘I think this is a place I want to be.’ And wanting to be here is a big deal to me.”
And Prince, who played high school basketball at Matthews Butler and graduated from Appalachian State University, is well aware of the program’s history – both recent and long-ago as one of the state’s premier programs under Tony Simeon.
“Before the basketball job was even available, I really wanted to get to this spot,” he said. “The city of High Point, I think, is on the upswing when you look at the things going on downtown. It’s kind of bringing life to it.
“And being a part of this school, because I know what this school means to the community and the past and the history it has here, I’m excited to have that. I had it in the back of my mind that if it ever came open I’d probably go after it.
“It’s weird how God’s timing works.”
Although Prince has certain elements he’d like to instill in his teams – tough defense, athleticism and shooting – his aim is to play to his players’ strengths. The Bison will start work in the coming weeks during summer workouts and get ready for the upcoming season – practice starts Oct. 30 and games begin Nov. 17.
“I’m ready to get in the gym with them,” Prince said. “I’ve obviously scouted them from the other side. But I’ve purposefully tried to not look at film and look at what they do, because I want them to give them a fair assessment of what they can do.
“Next week, when we get into the gym, it’s going to be them letting me know what they can do by just playing. … I’m not married to a system. I just really want to use the strengths of our guys to help us be competitive.”
