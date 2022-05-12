THOMASVILLE — Nearly a dozen area players are among the 41 players selected for the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game hosted by HiToms later this month at Finch Field.
Southwest Guilford’s Camden Saylor, Hunter Whitten and Joe Specht; High Point Christian’s Noah Hill; Ragsdale’s Julian Abreu Gomez; and Wesleyan Christian’s Grant Aycock have been named to the Guilford-Randolph All-Stars.
Ledford’s Lucas Glover and Bailey Smith; East Davidson’s Badin Gusa and Oak Grove’s Brennan Hord and Gage Doss have been selected to the Forsyth-Davidson All-Stars.
The rest of the roster comprises players from Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Grimsley, Southeast Guilford, Randleman, North Davidson, Reagan, Walkertown, East Forsyth, RJ Reynolds, Central Davidson, West Forsyth and Atkins.
The event will take place Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at Finch Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated Central Davidson 5-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Haley Long scored three goals to lead the Grizzlies. Mallie Blizard and Gracie West each had one, while Ashlyn Grubb made five saves in goal.
Oak Grove improved to 8-9 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Ledford fell 8-0 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at North.
The Panthers dipped to 10-9-3 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 10-1 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison moved to 4-12 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 2-1 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Kyli Switalski scored for the Tigers (12-8 overall, 7-7 conference).
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore rolled past Providence Grove 9-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Providence Grove.
Ellie Garrison had six goals and one assist for the Warriors, who led 6-0 at halftime. Kara Comer added a goal and two assists, while Natalie Bowman had two goals and Izabella Ringley had an assist. Victoria Lowe made one save.
Wheatmore concluded the regular season at 19-0 overall and 12-0 in the conference — outscoring their conference foes this season 107-7.
SOFTBALL
FORMER BISON BEHE NAMED ALL-REGION
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Lander softball player Abbie Behe has been named National Fastpitch Coaches Association second-team all-region, the association announced Wednesday.
Behe, a multi-sport standout at High Point Central, was selected Peach Belt Conference freshman of the year. She led the conference with a .444 batting average, totaling nine doubles, two home runs and 27 RBIs.
She was also selected to the Peach Belt Conference’s all-tournament team.
