SHALLOTTE — Southwest Guilford baseball topped Cherryville 4-2 on Tuesday in the Beach Diamond Invitational hosted by West Brunswick.
Camden Saylor, who doubled, and Joe Specht each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys (14-6), coming off a 2-0 loss against West Stanly in their tournament opener Monday. Tyler Shafer also had a hit.
Saylor also picked up the pitching win, striking out four while allowing just one hit in 4 1/3 innings. Tyler Shafer and Connor Hartigan pitched well in relief.
HP CHRISTIAN, MARTINSBURG
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — High Point Christian fell 6-2 against Martinsburg (W.Va.) on Tuesday in the Mingo Bay Classic at Socastee High. The Cougars, who trailed 4-2 in the first but pulled within 4-2 in the fifth, dipped to 13-8. Pool play continues through today, with teams advancing to bracket play Friday and Saturday.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY — Wheatmore defeated Uwharrie Charter 5-3 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Wheatmore. Jake Parks, Travis Hurt and Tyler Kimball each had a hit and a walk to lead the Warriors (6-11 overall, 3-6 conference). Rob Hales earned the complete-game win, striking out five.
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day beat Forsyth Country Day 6-4 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Westchester. Bryce Hooker went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats (7-4 overall, 1-3 conference), who led 5-1 through five innings.
Carson Daniel added an RBI, while Crawford Elrod had two hits, Trey Johnson had a triple and Caleb Hammond had a double. Daniel got the pitching win, striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Ryan Engle added five strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — State powerhouse Randleman won 10-0 against Trinity in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Randleman. The Bulldogs dipped to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
SOFTBALL
WHEATMORE, W. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Wheatmore beat West Davidson 17-12 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Wheatmore. Avery Dykes went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to lead the Warriors (8-8), who led 12-0 through two innings. Karleigh Hunt added three hits and an RBI, while Maddie Nichols also had three hits.
Carmen Turgeon, who doubled, chipped in two hits and three RBIs. Hannah Shoe had a double and two RBIs. Arielle Turgeon also had two hits and an RBI, and Lindsey Hart had a hit and an RBI. Carmen Turgeon got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out 12.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity lost 15-0 against Providence Grove in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Trinity. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER CD, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated The Burlington School 8-1 in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Willow Creek. Max Verellen (6-3, 4-6), Clark Clodfelter (6-4, 6-2), Preston Kendrick (5-7, 6-3, 14-12), Harry Georgiadis (6-1, 6-2) and Ben Hunsberger (6-3, 6-2) won in singles for the Wildcats.
Verellen/Clodfelter (8-1), Kendrick/Holland Shoaf (8-2) and Georgiadis/Hunsberger (8-6) won in doubles.
BOYS GOLF
AT FORSYTH CC
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day took fourth during Tuesday’s PTAC match at Forsyth Country Club.
Forsyth Country Day won with a 157, followed by Caldwell (164), Calvary Day (167) and Westchester (176).
Jaxson Morgan and Jacob Johnson each shot a 43 to lead the Wildcats, while Henry Erikson and Jackson Hedrick each had a 45.
Forsyth’s Luke Tisdale, Caldwell’s Freddy Ortmann and Calvary’s Rhodes Baker tied for medalist, each with a 38.
