SALISBURY — Davis DeLille won individual medalist and High Point Central captured the team title in Monday’s NCHSAA 3A Midwest regional boys golf championship at the Country Club of Salisbury.
DeLille, an East Carolina recruit, fired a 5-under 66 — the only under-par round of the event — to lead the Bison, who advanced to the state championship Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.
Hunter Busick shot an 80 to tie for 15th, while Riley Johnson added an 82 and Ian White had an 84 as Central carded a 312 team total, which led second-place Lake Norman Charter with a 323 and third-place Rockingham County with a 326.
No other area golfers advanced out of the regional, although Oak Grove’s Trey Benson and Cayden Bryner and Ledford’s Javon Comer, who each shot 80 and tied for 15th, posted solid finishes inside the top 25.
2A AND 4A MIDWEST REGIONALS
TRIAD — Four area golfers qualified as individuals for next week’s NCHSAA golf championships.
In the 4A Midwest regional at Oak Valley Golf Club, Ragsdale’s Jack Boyer shot a 3-under 69 to win individual medalist, edging RJ Reynolds’ Fisher Kennedy and Cuthbertson’s Matthew McDougall with a shot.
Southwest Guilford’s Brandon Gold and Glenn’s Chase McLaughlin each shot 75 to finish in a tie for 13th. Reynolds won the team title with a 288, followed by Marvin Ridge (295) and Page (301).
In the 2A Midwest regional at Sapona Country Club, Wheatmore’s Ryan Baynard shot an 80 to tie for seventh to advance. East Surry won as a team with a 314, followed by Salisbury (333) and West Davidson (337)
Wheatmore — which also got top-25 finishes from Ben Walker (87, T19) and Ryan Marshall (88, T22) — finished fourth with a 349. East Davidson’s Ethan Campbell-Young (88, T22) also finished in the top 25.
The top three teams advance from each regional, plus the top nine individuals not on a qualifying team. The 2A championship will be Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire’s Red Fox course, while the 4A championship will be at Pinehurst No. 8.
LACROSSE BISHOP PLAYOFF MATCH MOVED UP
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness has moved up its girls lacrosse playoff match from Friday to Thursday due to the weather forecast.
The Villains (12-4), seeded No. 7 in the open championship, will host 10th-seeded Page (10-3) in the second round at 6 p.m. The nonconference girls soccer match scheduled for that evening has been canceled.
BASEBALL TRINITY, WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Second-seeded Trinity topped seventh-seeded Wheatmore 5-2 on Monday at Trinity in the opening round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament.
Jake Little homered for the Bulldogs (16-8), who totaled eight hits for the game. Landen Mosley went 3 for 3, while Cole Mince also had a multi-hit game and Camden Nelson chipped in four stolen bases.
Cade Hill got the complete-game win, striking out five while walking none.
Rob Hales had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Warriors (6-16). Clay Hill added two hits and an RBI, while Tyler Kimball had a double, and Mason Rich and Cam Hinson each had a hit.
Rich struck out six in five innings, while Jonathan Heraldo added one in one inning.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT — Third-seeded Ragsdale defeated seventh-seeded Page 11-0 in five innings Monday at Southwest in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Tanner Moore had two hits and two RBIs for the Cowboys (17-8), who scored six runs in the first. Tyler Shafer and Ben Gowdy each added two RBIs. Connor Hartigan struck out six in 2 2/3 innings pitched, while Shafter had five in 2 1/3.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Fourth-seeded Ragsdale beat fifth-seeded Southeast Guilford 12-2 in five innings Monday at Ragsdale in the opening round of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Julian Abreu had three hits, including two RBIs, and three RBIs for the Tigers (13-9), who led 9-1 through two innings. Dillon Bullard added two hits and two RBIs, while Chase Miller had two hits and Cole Moebius had a hit and an RBI.
Garrett Crum got the pitching win, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings before handing off to Trajan Louis.
SOCCER BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness crushed Carver 11-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday at Bishop.
Anna Aufrance had three goals and two assists to lead the Villains (14-2 overall, 7-0 conference), who outshot Carver 21-2 for the match. Justine Grimsley and Nadia Slanker each had two goals and two assists, and Anna Krawczyk had two goals and one assist.
Katelynn Williams and Olivia Henn each had a goal, while Emilia Pirkl and Sam Forestman each had an assist. Emily Agejew made one save in goal in her 11th shutout of the season as Bishop tallied its 14th consecutive win.
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE — High Point Central raced past Northeast Guilford 9-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer.
Warner Vaughan had four goals to lead the Bison (5-8 overall, 5-3 conference), who led 8-0 at halftime. Ava Vaughan added three goals while Katie Harrison had two.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
LEDFORD — Ledford topped Montgomery Central 1-0 in overtime Monday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer at Ledford.
Julissa Alvarez had the lone score for the Panthers (9-6-3 overall, 4-3 conference), while Maddie Callahan made two saves in goal.
