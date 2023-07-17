HPTSPTS-07-18-23 POST 87.jpg

High Point Post 87 runner Bryce Hooker (18) reaches for home as he collides with Kannapolis catcher Jack Peterson on the final play of Saturday's game at Finch Field. Hooker was ruled safe, and the HiToms clinched the series and advanced to the Area III championship.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE – The outlook wasn’t good for High Point Post 87. But then it made something happen late in a key playoff game.

The HiToms, trailing by a run with three outs remaining, manufactured the tying run in the seventh and eked across the game-winning run in the eighth to beat Kannapolis Post 115 by a 5-4 score in American Legion baseball Saturday evening at Finch Field.