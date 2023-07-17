THOMASVILLE – The outlook wasn’t good for High Point Post 87. But then it made something happen late in a key playoff game.
The HiToms, trailing by a run with three outs remaining, manufactured the tying run in the seventh and eked across the game-winning run in the eighth to beat Kannapolis Post 115 by a 5-4 score in American Legion baseball Saturday evening at Finch Field.
With the win, Post 87 swept the best-of-five Area III semifinals series 3-0 and automatically advanced to next week’s state tournament. It will face either Rowan County or Rowan County in the Area III championship this week.
“It’s fantastic to take care of business today,” HiToms coach Luke Spiva said. “I don’t know many teams in the world at this level who can technically have 18 kids who are ready to play a five-game set – a true four to five games.
“Not many teams have four, five starters. So, it was great to finish the job tonight. I told them to celebrate, have fun but we still have a job to do. Nothing’s finished here.”
Post 87 led 3-0 in the second but trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh. It scratched across the tying run on a pair of dropped third strikes and throws to first.
The next inning, leadoff batter Bryce Hooker reached on a hit-by-pitch then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and a pitch to the backstop. With runners on first and second and one out, Devin Villaman put a ball in the air to the outfield.
Hooker, tagging up, scored from third with the winning run.
The throw from the outfield was on the mark. But the collision between Hooker and the Kannapolis catcher dislodged the ball and Hooker was called safe – sparking a jubilant celebration among HiToms players.
“Just get back on third and tag up – I knew I was going,” Hooker said of the final play. “It was a little shallow, so I knew it was going to be a close play. Just try to do something. He didn’t have the ball in his glove and I just got it perfectly.”
Tyler Shafer had two hits for Post 87 – which (aside from its NC3 title in the 2020 pandemic season) last reached the Area III finals in 2018 and won its last Area III banner in 2016. Yates Sikes doubled and Evan Goodwin had a hit and an RBI.
Tanner Royals gave the HiToms another outstanding starting pitching performance. Trace Aufderhar picked up the win in relief for Post 87, which will play in the state tournament July 25-29 at Campbell University.
Dylan Story pitched another gem on the mound, a handful of hitters came through with key hits – particularly Jake Little – and the HiToms rolled past Kannapolis 5-1 late Friday at Finch Field.
Story struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings – scattering four hits and three walks. Through six innings, he allowed just two runners to reach second. He left with two outs in the seventh and Aufderhar quickly dispatched the final batter with a strikeout.
“I think I performed well,” Story said. “My changeup could’ve been better, but my slider and fastball were really all I needed tonight. I left a couple pitches, and those were the ones they blooped over. Everything else was fine.”
At the plate, Post 87 – which, keyed by Bryson King on the mound and Landon Mowery at the plate, won game 1 by a 3-1 score in Kannapolis on Thursday – steadily heated up, scoring two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Little went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the HiToms. Mowery added a double and two RBIs, while Hooker added a hit and an RBI.
Hooker singled in a run and Little later scored Hooker on a squeeze bunt to give Post 87 a 2-0 advantage in the fourth. Two innings later, Little tripled into the right-field corner to plate a run and Mowery later in the inning ripped a two-run double to right.
“That’s what it’s about,” Spiva said. “Once the playoffs roll around, especially the second and third rounds, 90% of the games are going to be tight. They’re going to be chippy and they’re going to be tight.
“There’s always a lot more good to say when you come out on top,” he said with a smile.
