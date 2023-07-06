HPTSPTS-07-07-23 POST 87.jpg

Post 87 players celebrate as Wyatt Stanley (14) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Chatham County at Finch Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — High Point Post 87 ended its American Legion regular season with a pair of solid wins.

The HiToms twice built big leads early, cruised behind strong pitching and defeated Chatham County Post 93 by scores of 6-2 and 10-3 in Area III North baseball Wednesday evening at Finch Field.