THOMASVILLE — With their pitchers holding their opponent at bay, the Post 87 HiToms’ hitters eventually came through.
High Point rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and held off the Gate City Titans 4-3 in nonconference American Legion baseball Wednesday evening at Finch Field.
“We got it done,” said coach Lincoln Hewitt, in his first season leading the HiToms. “I felt really good about it, honestly, because our pitching has just continued to be solid as it has been the last two games.
“If we can continue to throw like that — offense comes and goes, but pitching and defense needs to be there all the time. And that’s the way we played today, so I felt really good about it.”
Joe Specht had a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth while Thomas Bowman also had a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI to key Post 87 (3-0). Noah Hill and Michael Peele each added a hit.
The HiToms were bottled up against Gate City’s starting pitcher and trailed 2-0 through three innings. But they manufactured a run without a hit in the fourth to get back within one.
In the sixth, Post 87, facing a relief pitcher with slow, arcing movement, were finally able to get on base and move runners. It tied the game on a stolen-base play and, with one out, Bowman lifted a sacrifice fly to center.
Then, Specht, two batters later and with a runner on second, laced a double off the wall in right-center field to give the HiToms a 4-2 lead.
“We just kept battling,” said Specht, a standout at Southwest Guilford who had graduation practice earlier in the day. “Obviously, we didn’t start off too, too hot. But we stayed with it, got their starting pitcher off and after that did our damage.
“That guy was pretty funky. So, it was definitely about getting the right pitch and the right timing.”
That was enough for reliever Trace Aufderhar to close out the win, holding off a last-second rally by Gate City — which is coached by Andrews High School coach Nat Norris — to get within a run and have the tying run on second base.
Aufderhar pitched two innings in relief of Tanner Royals, who struck out five in five innings.
“We’ve got some things we need to work on,” Hewitt said of his team’s start overall. “But once we roll into conference play and take care of these little things we need to make sure we do, then I think we’ll be fine and ready to go.”
