THOMASVILLE — The Post 87 HiToms did enough to get by Sandy Ridge Post 140.
High Point scored the first five runs of the game, held on as Sandy Ridge closed the gap, and finished off a 7-3 victory in American Legion baseball Wednesday evening at Finch Field.
“I’m just glad we got the win, to be honest,” Post 87 coach Lincoln Hewett said. “But we’re still not playing as well as we can be. We have the ability — especially when we’re at full strength; we had a couple guys missing tonight. But that’s not an excuse for mental errors. That’s our big thing right now.
“There are going to be some growing pains. Some of these guys are coming from different high school programs, maybe not knowing each other as well. And that might be a part of it. But it’s just not an excuse — we have to play better.”
Sam Ross went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the HiToms (8-3 overall, 2-1 Area III North), coming off a 5-2 loss at Eastern Randolph on Tuesday. Thomas Bowman added a key two-run double.
Dylan Story also had a double and an RBI, while Ryne Rodrigues and Isaac Smith each added a hit and an RBI as Post 87 totaled nine hits for the game — all but one coming during its two run-scoring innings.
“We probably could’ve done better in some areas,” said Bowman, a recent graduate from Wesleyan Christian. “But overall as a team we did pretty well. Our pitching was pretty strong today, and I thought we did a pretty good job staying in the game.”
The HiToms took the lead in the third with five runs on five hits. With the bases loaded and no outs, Bowman laced a double past the first baseman and into the corner to score two runs.
Rodrigues added an RBI infield single and, after a run scored on a wild throw to third, Story followed with an RBI double to left to give Post 87 a 5-0 advantage.
“We were able to chip away and get a couple guys on base,” said Bowman, who has signed with Pitt Community College. “Then we had a couple guys really put balls in play and we were able to score runs.”
Sandy Ridge (0-6, 0-4) — led by Carson White with two doubles and an RBI in a three-hit performance — inched back, scoring one in the fourth and two in the fifth to get within 5-3 and moved the tying run to second in the top of the sixth.
But the HiToms added a pair of runs on back-to-back RBI singles by Smith and Ross in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead back out to 7-3. Relief pitcher Rhett Gryder, who threw three innings, finished off a five-batter seventh.
Starting pitcher Mason Russell, another former Wesleyan standout, got the win on the mound for Post 87. He struck out five while allowing one run on four hits and one walk. Michael Frye took the loss in five innings for Sandy Ridge.
The HiToms will play again Friday against Foothills at East Surry.
“Everybody out here is competing. Everybody out here wants to win as bad as we do,” said Hewett, an assistant coach at Pfeiffer. “I think, in reality, (Sandy Ridge) wanted to beat us more — not only because it’s a conference game, but because we have had a tradition of success here.
“Just like with the collegiate HiToms, they want to beat the HiToms because the HiToms are good. So everyone’s going to give us their best effort, and we have to match their effort and outplay them.”
