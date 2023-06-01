HIGH POINT — Post 87 responded quickly.
Having dropped into a tie with Foothill Post 123 in the top of the sixth, Post 87 responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning and notched a 6-2 victory on Thursday at Finch Field.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Post 87 responded quickly.
Having dropped into a tie with Foothill Post 123 in the top of the sixth, Post 87 responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning and notched a 6-2 victory on Thursday at Finch Field.
“That was a big thing, especially after they scored two runs,” Post 87 coach Luke Spiva said. “We got up early, had the game tied up then responded very well. We put up a four spot and ended the game. We didn’t have to walk it off or anything like that. We had a little hiccup, walked too many guys that last inning for my liking. We won the game at the end of the day and that’s all I needed.”
Landon Mowery, who plays for Trinity High, provided the tie-breaking hit with the bases loaded after Bryce Hooker and Tyler Shaffer singled and pinch hitter Trace Aufderhar walked. Mowery slapped a high chopper over the second baseman for a single that scored the go-ahead run with another headed to plate. The throw home was way off the mark and went down the tunnel next to the third base dugout, allowing two runs to score.
Mowery’s hit was the end for Foothills starter Folger Boaz.
“He was struggling to find the strike zone so I figured he was going to come with a fastball,” Mowery said. “So I was looking for a fastball the whole way. He’s got a good arm and he gave me a pitch to hit. I was lucky enough to get a good hit that scored three runs and that helped put us up big going into the last inning.”
Mowery wound up on third and scored on a sacrifice fly, making the margin 6-2.
Tyler Shafer, who was the last of four Post 87 pitchers, picked up the win. He faced one batter in getting the final out of the sixth then sandwiched two walks around three strikeouts in the seventh.
The victory evened Post 87’s record at 1-1 after a 3-0 loss on Wednesday.
“I think we’re playing OK,” Spiva said. “A lot of these boys are coming off good high school seasons but quite a few haven’t seen live pitching in quite awhile. Last night, we didn’t hit good at all but all we’ve seen is BP the last couple of weeks. We got our feet wet last night and came out and faced much better pitching tonight and we hit him decently. It was just a great team win.”
Post 87 finished with six hits. Yates Sikes scored in the first and third after leading off each time with a single. He scored on Hooker’s sacrifice fly in the first and on Wyatt Stanley’s single in the third after stealing second and going to third on a fly ball.
Dylan Story started and went two innings and Cade Hill tossed the next two as they both allowed just one hit. Dawson Yokley retired the side in order in the fifth then walked leadoff batter Beau Callahan to start the sixth.
Callahan stole second and went to third on a ground ball. Myles Draughn walked and a double steal followed. The throw to the plate was off the mark as Callahan scored. Draughn wound up on third and scored on Kamden Hawks’ single.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.