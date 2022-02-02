HIGH POINT — During a timeout late in the first half, High Point University’s pressurized-air T-shirt shooting machine began losing some of its force as a garment fell well short of the stands and hit the analyst for the Gardner-Webb radio network.
The misfire turned out to be an indication of what was to come for the HPU men’s basketball team on the floor in the second half.
Up by as many as 13 late in the first half and 11 at the break, the Panthers managed just 19 points in the second half and lost to the Runnin’ Bulldogs 65-57 in Qubein Arena.
Meanwhile, at Greensboro’s Corbett Arena on Wednesday, HPU women defeated North Carolina A&T 72-53.
Unable to cope with Gardner-Webb’s increased pressure on defense, the HPU men hit just 6 of 25 field goals in the second 20 minutes while commiting 10 turnovers.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs, who hit 38.7% of their shots in the first half, made 15 of 29 in the second and had no trouble getting the ball to the rim for the entire game, outscoring the Panthers 46-26 in the paint.
“We told our guys (at halftime) they didn’t play their best ball in the first half, and we did a good job on a couple of their guys,” said acting head coach G.G. Smith.”We told our guys to treat it like it was 0-0 because they were going to play a lot better. I thought our guys panicked a little, and we didn’t run our offense.”
The panic resulted in the Panthers making just two field goals and committing seven turnovers in the first eight minutes of the second half as Gardner-Webb opened the half on a 17-4 run to take its first lead at 44-42.
HPU managed to tie at 42, 44 and 46 before the Runnin-Bulldogs went on a 15-5 run to lead 61-51 with 3:19 to go. The Panthers got as close as six on two free throws with just over a minute to go.
HPU came up with a steal on the inbounds pass, but the possession resulted in a blocked shot and a miss on the front end of a one-and-one. Gardner-Webb then made its free throws down the stretch.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak at home for the Panthers, who dropped to 9-13 and 3-5 in the league. Gardner-Webb improved to 12-10, 6-3.
“Their guys have been around,” Smith said. “They showed their maturity in the second half and we showed our immaturity. They cut it to two at the first TV timeout and it was a ball game.”
John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 23 points. He scored 15 of HPU’s last 19 of the first half in helping the Panthers build the double-digit lead, then hit just 2 of 9 shots in the second half. Jaden House added 14 and no one else had more than six.
Kareem Reid, who had little problem scoring inside, led Gardner-Webb with 14 points and Ludovic Dufeal had 10.
Smith said the Panthers took too many outside shots. Sophomore forward Alex Holt took just three shots, hitting all three, and center Emmauel Izunabor was 0 for 1.
“They took only four shots,” Smith said. “They are one of the better inside duos in the league and we have to do a better job as a staff making sure they get touches. We’ve got to do a better job getting the ball to those guys.”
It was the second straight game in which the Panthers had trouble stopping the opposition from getting shots close to the basket.
HPU returns to action on Saturday against UNC Asheville in the Qubein Center.
WOMEN’S GAME
Jaden Wrightsell poured in 22 points, Jenson Edwards added 16 and the High Point University women’s basketball team romped past neighborhood Big South rival North Carolina A&T 72-53 on Wednesday in Corbett Arena.
Wrightsell hit 9 of 12 field goal attempts that included 4 of 6 from 3 and Edwards made 6 of 13 and 4 of 7 behind the arc as the Panthers shot 45.3% while holding the Aggies to 31.1% and 4 of 21 from 3.
HPU, which made just one free throw on two attempts, improved to 8-11, 5-3. A&T, which went 11 of 19 at the line, slipped to 9-11, 6-4.
The Panthers led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, 37-27 at halftime and closed out the game with a 20-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Cydney Johnson added 11 points. Claire Wyatt grabbed 12 rebounds and Jordan Edwards dished nine assists.
HPU returns to action Saturday in the Qubein Center against Winthrop.
