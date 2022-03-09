HIGH POINT — Pittsburgh’s batters kept hitting the ball out of Williard Stadium on Wednesday.
The Panthers of the ACC smacked five homers on the way to crushing High Point University 15-5 in nonconference baseball.
A two-run shot and a three-run blast keyed a seven-run fifth that gave Pitt the lead. Pitt added a solo shot as part of a two-run sixth, and then tacked on a two-run homer and a solo blast as part of a six-run seventh that made it 15-3.
The power displayed ruined a positive start for HPU that produced a 3-0 lead in the second.
With two on thanks to a walk and hit batter, Blake Sutton roped a double that scored Josh Deslauriers. Peyton Carr followed with a two-run single, scoring Justin Wilkins and Sutton.
HPU added two runs in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk and Cole Singsank’s sacrifice fly.
Pitt battered the first five of six High Point pitchers for 19 hits which included four doubles in addition to the five homers. Oak Grove product Griffyn Shelton pitched the ninth without giving up one and struck out two.
High Point starter Parker Dean gave up five hits while keeping Pitt off the board in the first four innings before giving up three runs to start the fifth, two on Kyle Hess’ shot over the wall in right. Losing pitcher Reid Viars replaced Dean and retired none of the six batters he faced, giving up a three-run homer to Brock Franks and an RBI single.
Franks hit the solo bomb in the seventh after Ron Washington Jr. hits two-run double and Bryce Hulett cracked his two-run homer,
HPU travels to Kentucky for a three-game weekend set that begins Friday.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
