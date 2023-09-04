HPTSPTS-09-05-23 HPU WOMEN.jpg

High Point University's Lindsey DeHaven heads the ball during Sunday's match against East Carolina at Vert Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Extending its streak of failing to score in the first half of any match this season, the High Point University women’s soccer team fell behind early and never recovered Sunday.

East Carolina’s Pirates scored twice, both on rebounds, before the halftime break, added a goal on a header off a corner kick in the second half and sailed to a 3-1 victory at Vert Stadium.