HIGH POINT – The memories came back to Theo Pinson the way they often do when people return to their high school.
“A lot of memories in here,” he said. “I know I made a couple shots in here.”
It’s been almost a decade since Pinson starred at Wesleyan Christian. Since then, he’s played a key role in winning a national championship at North Carolina and gained traction as a professional in the NBA.
In recent days, he’s been back in the Triad, running his first youth camp in the gym at Wesleyan. About 85 kids have participated in the two-day camp, split into two sessions by age groups, that wraps up this afternoon.
“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words right now – I can’t believe the first day’s over with. It’s been an unbelievable feeling, just everyone coming in here with my name on the shirts. It’s a really good feeling. I’ve enjoyed it and it’s been fun.”
Pinson helped lead the Trojans, coached by Keith Gatlin, to back-to-back NCISAA 3A state championships in 2013 and 2014. One of the top-ranked players in the country, he chose to play for Roy Williams at North Carolina.
With the Tar Heels, Pinson, particularly known for his passing and rebounding, became a regular starter for the Tar Heels during their 2017 national championship season. His pass set up Luke Maye’s game-winner in the Elite Eight.
Pinson, who averaged double-figure scoring as a senior at UNC, has now played five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
“It was definitely a fight,” he said of working his way up to the NBA. “But it just made me better as a player and as a person. Just knowing nothing was given to me. I had to earn everything I’ve gotten, and I’ve been at the very top.
“I went undrafted. I had to earn my spot at Carolina, had to earn my rep in the league, had to earn my respect in the league to stay in it. I’m still having to do it and it’s a work in progress. But that’s what makes this thing fun, and I still have a love for the game.”
Pinson, whose number is retired at Wesleyan, has made a solid career in the professional ranks. He has played in 127 games, averaging 8.5 minutes, in the NBA and performed well during his stints in the G League.
“The more opportunity I get, the more confidence I get and the more my game can show,” he said. “I give kudos to my teammate last year Reggie Bullock. He told me he didn’t get his first opportunity until like year four or five. So, that gave me a little more confidence in myself – like, ‘Listen, you’ve still got a chance.’”
He signed a couple short-term contracts with Dallas in 2021 and got a one-year deal with the Mavericks prior to this last season, in which he appeared in a career-high 40 games and made his first start on April 9 against the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished that game with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists – his first triple-double since before playing at UNC.
“I think a lot of it was this year,” Pinson said. “I got a lot of legit minutes, big-time games. I was in a game with Kyrie Irving in the final minutes in his first game with Dallas this year. It was a surreal feeling – I played well too, so it was a great time. It was like a feeling of, ‘OK, I’m here now.’”
Going into this next season, he’ll be a free agent. So, there is a little uncertainty about what his next step might be. But, in the meantime, he’ll enjoy being back in the gym where he had so much success all those years ago.
“It’s crazy to think about,” he said. “I was sitting upstairs today before the camp started just thinking: I’m blessed to have this camp right now and being around good people. It makes me not have to think about it. You can just be free, be around good people and have a good time.”
