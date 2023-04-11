HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball let a golden opportunity turn to lead Tuesday.
Up a run entering the eighth, the struggling Panthers gave up five in the last two innings and lost 7-3 against Elon, squandering a chance to defeat a team with a solid record and stopping their winning streak at three.
The Phoenix, which upset second-ranked Wake Forest a week earlier, improved to 22-10 while HPU fell to 10-22.
HPU’s night unraveled with two outs in the eighth inning. Elon leftfielder Charlie Granatell ripped a single that was just the second hit allowed by Braden Halladay, spelling the end of his night after 3.2 innings.
Everett Vaughn replaced Halladay and served up a pitch that Ray Sprock sent just over the center field wall for a go-ahead two-run homer, putting the Phoenix ahead 4-3. Luke Stephenson then walked and was replaced by pinch runner Will Verganino, who stole second.
Cole Reynolds, who started on the mound for Elon, then ripped a single that scored Verganio.
Dalton Williams replaced Vaughn, who didn’t get anyone out, and got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Williams ran into trouble in the ninth. He issued a leadoff walk to Justin Cassella, who struck out in his three previous trips to the plate. Kenny Mallory Jr. laid down a bunt just in front of the plate and beat the throw to first.
After both runners advanced on a groundout, James Broderick struck out swinging. HPU catcher Blake Sutton mishandled the ball and then was slow in throwing out Broderick at first.
Cassella used the opportunity to break for the plate, the throw sailed over Sutton’s head, allowing Cassella and Mallory to score.
HPU got on the board first in the second. Adam Stuart drew a lead-off walk, went to second on a groundout and scored on Cole Singsank’s single.
Elon took the lead for the first time when Sprock hit a two-run homer in the fourth. HPU responded with two in the bottom of the inning off reliever Joe Sparke. Adam Stuart singled with one out. Trenton Pallas hit a grounder to short but the throw to second trying to get the forceout was off the mark. Stuart went to third and scored when Manny Ecchazarreta singled.
After that, HPU managed just one hit off three Elon relievers as Liam Dabagian, who worked the seventh and eighth, picked up the win.
HPU managed just fourth hits, with Stuart, Singsank, Echazaretta and Matthew Martinez II, notching one each.
