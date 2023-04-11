HPTSPTS-04-12-23 HPU BASEBALL.jpg

High Point University’s Braden Halladay delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Elon at Williard Stadium.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball let a golden opportunity turn to lead Tuesday.

Up a run entering the eighth, the struggling Panthers gave up five in the last two innings and lost 7-3 against Elon, squandering a chance to defeat a team with a solid record and stopping their winning streak at three.

