HIGH POINT — Brian Parreira, who came off the bench after starting catcher Beau Taylor was hit in the knee by a pitch, laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers defeated Frederick 6-5 Tuesday at Truist Point.
Parreira said his drive, which went all the way to the wall in rightcenter and scored ghost runner Ben Aklinski, was the first walkoff of his career. He didn’t know what kind of pitch he was thrown by Frederick reliever and loser Jeff Singer.
“That was a lot of fun,” Parreira said. “Guys were asking what kind of pitch I hit. I don’t even remember. This is a great team. We’re working hard, and I was glad that I came through in that moment.”
Parreira came into the game batting .217 with eight runs batted in.
“He’s looked better in the past five days than I’ve ever seen,” manager Jamie Keene said. “He’s locked in. He was 4 for 5 the other night and then 2 for 3. He’s getting an opportunity and he’s taking advantage and he’s going to get a lot because Beau is going to miss a few days. We’ll have to get somebody else in here as a backup.”
Jameson McGrane pitched hitless ball in the ninth and tenth in picking up the win. Frederick’s ghost runner advanced to third in the tenth but he couldn’t advance toward the plate on a groundout and McGrane fanned Osvaldo Abreu to end the game.
“He was outstanding and wanted the ball in the next inning,” Keefe said. “He was pumped up. That was anger and it was beautiful.”
High Point took a 5-0 lead in the first two innings. In the first, Aklinski laced a two-run triple after Michael Russell and Shed Long Jr. walked. Aklinski then scored on a Taylor’s grounder to first.
In the second, Montrell Marshall walked and Russell smashed a two-run homer to left.
Frederick scored three in the third on a RBI double and a two-run double. Abreu scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Raudy Read smashed a home run off A.J. Cole in the sixth.
NOGOWSKI RELEASED: The Rockers announced before the game that first baseman John Nogowski had been released for violation of team and Atlantic League policy and that Nogowski would be placed on the league’s suspended list.
Keefe declined to say what policy was broken. Nogowski was not with the team during last weekend’s series at Charleston.
