High Point Rockers Michael Russell is greeted with high fives from his teammates after hitting a home run during Tuesday’s game against the Frederick Atlantic League at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Brian Parreira, who came off the bench after starting catcher Beau Taylor was hit in the knee by a pitch, laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers defeated Frederick 6-5 Tuesday at Truist Point.

Parreira said his drive, which went all the way to the wall in rightcenter and scored ghost runner Ben Aklinski, was the first walkoff of his career. He didn’t know what kind of pitch he was thrown by Frederick reliever and loser Jeff Singer.