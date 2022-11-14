BUIES CREEK – High Point University took control of its tournament championship fate early and never relinquished it.
The second-seeded Panthers scored once in each half, kept everything in check defensively and shut out top-seeded Campbell 2-0 in the Big South Conference men's soccer tournament final Saturday night at Campbell's Eakes Athletic Complex.
“It feels amazing,” High Point coach Zach Haines said. “I’m just so proud of the guys. They’ve put a great deal into this season. They’ve been through adversity, been challenged and had some ups and downs. But they stuck together.
“They kept believing that this group could do something special this season. Today and this whole conference tournament they were unbelievable. We played at such a high level and absolutely brought our best. And I don’t think they’d tell you they’re done either.”
The Panthers – who won the tournament title in 2020-21 and received an at-large berth in 2018 – earned the Big South’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and will play at North Carolina on Thursday.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said graduate forward Noah Holmes, the tournament MVP. “We’re going to enjoy this win the next few days. But as soon as we’re done enjoying it, we’re going to look to the first game of the NCAA Tournament.”
Holmes scored both goals for High Point (10-4-5), making its fourth straight tournament finals appearance. Kaya Ignacio, Larson Rula and Jackson Ruckman each had an assist. Holden Trent made two saves in goal as the Camels (11-4-5) finished with an 11-5 advantage in shots.
But the Panthers led for much of the match after Ruckman controlled a pass along the right side in the 12th minute. He lofted a pass into the penalty area that Holmes headed in to give High Point the lead. And from then on it left Campbell, which won tournament titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021, chasing.
“We swung it out to the side, and Jackson Ruckman had a great service in between the center backs,” Holmes said. “We’d been working on it all week, so it was just repetition and put it in the back of the net.”
Both teams created chances into the final minutes, with the Camels firing a number of shots high and wide. But the Panthers sealed it in the 81st minute when Holmes controlled a ball off Rula, stepped through the defense and fired a close shot inside the left post.
“Great pass from Davis Biggerstaff,” he said. “It hit Larson, bounced around and ended up at my feet. And I knew to hit it. … It feels great. I’m excited for the guys. The teamwork we put in all season. We had some downs, but we bounced back and you see the results here.”
Trent, Finn McRobb, Sebastian Chalbaud and Holmes were named to the all-tournament team.
“There wasn’t a single moment we felt fragile or we backed down or felt like it was nervy,” said Haines, a former Southwest Guilford standout who later played at North Carolina. “They just went about their business tonight and were completely committed to the performance and getting a result.
“I think we absolutely brought everything you need to win a tournament. And credit to the guys and their work.”
