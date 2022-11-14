HPTSPTS-11-15-22 HPU SOCCER.jpg

The High Point University men's soccer team celebrates after beating Campbell on Saturday at Campbell and winning the Big South Conference tournament championship.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

BUIES CREEK – High Point University took control of its tournament championship fate early and never relinquished it.

The second-seeded Panthers scored once in each half, kept everything in check defensively and shut out top-seeded Campbell 2-0 in the Big South Conference men's soccer tournament final Saturday night at Campbell's Eakes Athletic Complex.

