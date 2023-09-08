HPTSPTS-09-09-23 LEDFORD FOOTBALL.jpg

East Davidson’s Emory Palmer carreis the ball as Ledford’s Chase Tussey, left, and Alex Sanford, right, move in to tackle during Friday’s game at Ledford.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

WALLBURG — Powered by 300 yards of total offense in the first half, Ledford jumped out to a 42-point lead at halftime on Friday and completed a 49-0 rout of East Davidson at Panther Stadium.

Alex Sanford tallied 107 yards on a modest 15 carries, scoring four times. Ledford quarterback Shay Ragland threw for a pair of touchdowns and added 87 yards rushing on just four carries and made yet another trip to pay dirt. He also intercepted a pass on defense.