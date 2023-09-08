WALLBURG — Powered by 300 yards of total offense in the first half, Ledford jumped out to a 42-point lead at halftime on Friday and completed a 49-0 rout of East Davidson at Panther Stadium.
Alex Sanford tallied 107 yards on a modest 15 carries, scoring four times. Ledford quarterback Shay Ragland threw for a pair of touchdowns and added 87 yards rushing on just four carries and made yet another trip to pay dirt. He also intercepted a pass on defense.
“He’s a competitor,” Panthers’ coach Chris Doby said of Ragland. “He’s used to competing at a high level and being successful. He’s earned his confidence over the last two weeks. I think he’s seeing the defense better pre-snap, and he’s just progressing through his reads. And if it’s some type of RPO, he’s making those (right) pulls or gives.”
Besides averaging more than 13.9 yards per snap on 22 plays through the first two quarters, the Panthers (4-0) also held the visitors scoreless and surrendered fewer than 100 yards of total offense in the first half.
The week prior, Ledford managed 400 yards on the ground against Wheatmore and kept the momentum rolling against their crosstown rivals. Sanford is on pace to dwarf his rushing totals from last year. As a junior in 2022, he recorded 1,474 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Already this year, he has accumulated 694 yards and 12 touchdowns through four games. He’s gone over 100 yards rushing in each.
“I thought we came out and played physical,” Doby said. “We came out and scored, which is big. (Sanford) has three years of experience back there, and I think the offensive line is really getting better. Our guys have pretty good football IQ.”
The Eagles (2-2) will attempt to regain the form they’ve displayed against Randolph County opponents in their first Central Carolina 2-A Conference matchup this week. In two contests versus Trinity and Wheatmore, East amassed 80 points and won by a 21-point margin.
Ledford will travel to Providence Grove having won its first four games by a combined score of 172 -22. East Davidson returns to action Friday with the team’s conference opener at Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.