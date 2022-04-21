NINETY-SIX, S.C. – High Point University stands in fifth place going into today’s final round of stroke play in the Big South men’s golf championship at the Patriot Club.
The Panthers shot 288-293 for 5-over 581 in the tournament’s first 36 holes on Thursday. They are 13 shots behind leader top-seed Campbell, which followed a 1-under 287 with a 7-under 281 for 8-under 568.
Charleston Southern, which led with a 281 in the first round, mushroomed to a 290 in the afternoon for 571. Gardner-Webb is third at 577 with Winthrop fourth at 578.
USC Upstate is sixth at 583, followed by Presbyterian at 586, Radford at 587, Longwood at 604 and North Carolina A&T at 606.
Henrik Lilja of Campbell holds the individual lead, shooting rounds of 71-66 for 7-under 137 and a 2-shot lead over teammate Edwin Biomander (72-67-139).
Avery Price led HPU, shooting 70-73 for 1-over 143 and 13th place. Stuart Fuller shot 71-74 and tied for 15. Adam Hooker carded 76-72 and is tied for 19th at 4-over 148. Charlie Barr and Christian Castillo tied for 24th at 5-over 149.
The final round of stroke play is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. today. The top four advance to match play on Saturday.
