HIGH POINT — Unable to seal the outcome when it had the opportunity, the High Point University men’s basketball team lost a double-overtime heartbreaker to Furman 74-70 Tuesday in the Qubein Center.
Missed free throws at the end of regulation and the first overtime proved to be part of the Panthers undoing.
HPU (3-4) led from the 7:13 mark when it started a 5-0 run to take a five-point lead at 52-47. The Panthers took a 3-point lead into the final 30 seconds. Jaden House and John-Michael Wright each.missed one of two free throws in the final 28 seconds, Wright’s miss leaving the lead at 59-57 with 7.9 seconds left. Furman (5-2) rushed down the court and Mike Bothwell drove for a layup with .6 seconds left to force a 59-59 tie and the first extra period.
In the second overtime, Wright hit a floater with 1:38 left to put the Panthers up 65-61 with 1:38 left. Marcus Foster brought the Paladins 65-63 with 1:11 left and went to the free throw line with 16.8 left and a chance to tie. He missed both shots and Alex Holt was fouled on the rebound.
Instead of possibly putting the Panthers up four, Holt missed both, opening the door for Bothwell to make it 65-65e by hitting a layup with 4.4 seconds left.
HPU worked the ball down the floor. Bryant Randleman drove and launched a shot from about 20 feet that clanked off the rim at the buzzer.
The Panthers hit just 1 of 6 field goal attempts in the first overtime and went 0 of 6 in the second as the Paladins made three buckets to go up 71-65. Wright broke the drought with 22.7 seconds left to cut the margin to 71-67. After two Fruman free throws, Wright knocked in a 3 to cut the deficit to three and another Paladin free throw made it 74-70.
Wright led the Panthers with 26 points. Zach Austin added 14. Emmanuel Izunabor netted 11 before fouling out with 30 seconds left in regulation.
Alex Hunter led Fruman with 18 points, Marcus Foster had 15 and Jalen Slawson 12 before fouling out.
HPU overcame a slow start to trail just 26-25 at the half. The Panthers fell behind 8-0, forced an 8-8 tie, dropped behind 13-8 and tied it 13-13 and fell behind 18-13 and tied it 18-18.
Wright went scoreless until hitting his first bucket with just over 6 minutes. He hit a pair of 3s on the Panthers next two possessions, the second giving HPU its first lead at 21-20.
HPU never led again in the half but forced a 25-25 on Wright’s jumper with 1:11 left.
Wright had 12 points at the half, HPU held the Paladins to 9 of 32 shooting to offset Furman’s 24-16 rebounding advantage.
