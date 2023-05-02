WALLBURG — A week after sustaining its first conference loss on the heels of a disappointing effort two days prior, Ledford baseball rebounded in fine fashion this week with a pair of wins over North Davidson.
A 13-1 blowout win in five innings Wednesday capped the Panthers’ regular season with an outright Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference championship. Jadden Rodriguez went 3-for-3 and Wilmer Martinez went 2-for-2 — driving in four runs apiece — while Devin Villaman and Ayden Wall each added an RBI.
The Panthers (17-3, 9-1 MPC), who lost to Uwharrie Charter in a nonconference game and then fell to Asheboro to tighten the MPC race, took home their fifth regular-season conference championship in the last seven seasons. They followed up their 4-2 win on Tuesday at North with a blowout highlighted by a couple of five-run innings.
“Coming into this week, there was a lot of doubt outside the locker room, but we knew what we had,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “We came back Monday, set the tone for the week, went to Welcome, played a heck of a ball game against a really good ball club. We knew we had to do a job tonight to close it out and make it a little easier on ourselves. We did exactly what we needed to.”
A five-run second jump-started a string of 12 straight runs, which included two more runs in the third and five in the fourth. Ledford’s Garrett Roark got the win, striking out four in three innings. Kevin Villaman struck out three in two innings of relief.
Ledford has turned the rivalry with North into a one-sided affair, securing its 10th win over the Black Knights (14-9, 7-3) in the teams’ last 13 meetings. The latest victory clinched the No. 1 seed for Ledford in the MPC tournament. North will host the championship game Thursday.
“The way we swung the bat tonight, patient at-bats, we just sat back and were able to single them to death tonight,” Goss said. “It is a lot nicer going into [the conference tournament] knowing where we stand.”
