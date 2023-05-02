WALLBURG — A week after sustaining its first conference loss on the heels of a disappointing effort two days prior, Ledford baseball rebounded in fine fashion this week with a pair of wins over North Davidson.

A 13-1 blowout win in five innings Wednesday capped the Panthers’ regular season with an outright Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference championship. Jadden Rodriguez went 3-for-3 and Wilmer Martinez went 2-for-2 — driving in four runs apiece — while Devin Villaman and Ayden Wall each added an RBI.

Trending Videos