HIGH POINT — There’s no surprise that new High Point University men’s basketball coach Alan Huss has been in teaching mode during off-season workouts and will be after official practices start on Sept. 27.

That’s expected for someone installing a new system. Making the task more challenging for Huss, who was associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Creighton, is that he brings in offensive and defensive systems that he says aren’t widely used on the college level while trying to install them with a roster that has little continuity as 10 and possibly 11 new scholarship players join the three that stayed after the end of the Tubby Smith/G.G. Smith era last March.