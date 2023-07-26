JAMESTOWN — Larry Ogunjobi continues to move forward in his NFL career. But he still enjoys giving back to the community in which he grew up.
Ogunjobi recently hosted his third annual youth football camp at Ragsdale.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s very surreal. This is the same field I used to give blood, sweat and tears on. Hard days, great days, long days, short days. Like I ran on this track — I remember that little divot over there.
“So, it’s just very surreal to come and do it in this capacity. It’s nothing but a blessing and I thank God every day that I have the opportunity to give back.”
On a hot summer morning on the field at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium, dozens of young football players joined Ogunjobi, who will be playing his seventh season in the NFL and second with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I think it’s super important, being able to help the kids and give back,” he said as he signed countless autographs. “This is one of my old teammates’ sons. This is a full-circle moment. You never realize the impact you can have until you actually do it.”
Ogunjobi has come a long way since his days as a Tiger. Now he’s a 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle who has cemented his spot in the NFL — starting all 78 games that he’s played in over the last five seasons.
After a strong college career at Charlotte, which had just started its football program, he was the Cleveland Browns’ third-round pick in the 2017 draft. He played four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
And that year he contributed well — tallying career-highs in sacks (7.0), tackles for a loss (12) and quarterback hits (16) — as Cincinnati made a deep playoff run before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
“It was cool, but it was bittersweet,” Ogunjobi said. “I got a taste of it, but obviously I got hurt in the playoffs. But I think now it’s just exciting to be healthy and be able to go out and do what I want to do. So, I’m excited for the season. I can’t wait, and I’m going to try to get to a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh.”
To have him back at Ragsdale was a big deal, coach Johnny Boykin said. And the impact he has on the community is such a positive.
“This is great for the kids growing up here,” Boykin said. “Our tailback used to come to this camp when he was in the seventh, eighth grade. It’s funny, seeing it come around. I was in a barber shop and saw kids come in with the shirt on and they may not even go to school here.
“So it’s great because he’s easily accessible. He stays and takes pictures, signs autographs and talks with him. He was here early today. He worked out with some of our kids, talked with some of our kids — and his friends are the same way. They’re just guys that are being successful and they love people.”
Looking to continue building on his success in the NFL, Ogunjobi will begin his second season with the Steelers, one of the league’s most storied franchises. Players report to training camp today.
“I’m super excited, but I think the best way to do it is to take it one day at a time,” he said. “I just try to give it my best effort every day. And when I finally hang these cleats up I’ll be happy with the work I’ve put in.”
