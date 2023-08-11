HIGH POINT — Quick observations from the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kickoff Classic football scrimmages that drew a healthy-sized crowd into A.J. Simeon Stadium as Southwest Guilford, Ledford, Wheatmore, T.W. Andrews, Glenn, Oak Grove, East Davidson, Randleman, High Point Christian, High Point Central and Thomasville participated.

Southwest took on Ledford, Andrews faced Wheatmore, Oak Grove played Glenn and East Davidson, and Randleman and East Davidson rotated as two matchups went on at the same time with the field divided. Thomasville and High Point Central scrimmaged the entire length of the field: