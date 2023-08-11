HIGH POINT — Quick observations from the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kickoff Classic football scrimmages that drew a healthy-sized crowd into A.J. Simeon Stadium as Southwest Guilford, Ledford, Wheatmore, T.W. Andrews, Glenn, Oak Grove, East Davidson, Randleman, High Point Christian, High Point Central and Thomasville participated.
Southwest took on Ledford, Andrews faced Wheatmore, Oak Grove played Glenn and East Davidson, and Randleman and East Davidson rotated as two matchups went on at the same time with the field divided. Thomasville and High Point Central scrimmaged the entire length of the field:
SOUTHWEST-LEDFORD: Both teams took turns shining at times. For Southwest, Cale Lloyd threw an early touchdown to High Point Central transfer Donnell Prince. Donnell Hairston lined up at Tailback and rush for a short touchdown and caught a pass from Lloyd for another.
Cory Crump also took maps at quarterback and tossed two touchdown passes.
Shay Ragland spent most of the time at quarterback for Ledford. The Panthers, as expected, gave workhorse running back Alex Sanford a lot of work and the Cowboys had trouble stopping him. Sanford’s highlight was a 40-yard touchdown run and Calvin Handsome also broke free for a score.
ANDREWS-WHEATMORE: Andrews coach Melvin Jenkins indicated in the early days of practice that the Red Raiders would utilize their speed at receiver. They did as quarterbacks David Hill and Kenneth Young completed long passes to wideouts. One of the long completions was to Ragsdale transfer Devin Hackstall.
OAK GROVE-GLENN: Oak Grove lost a number of key defensive players off a team that went to the second round of the playoffs last season and it showed as the Bobcats made big play after big play.
The Grizzlies offense didn’t miss a beat as veteran quarterback Connor Creech used his arms and legs in engineering multiple touchdown drivers.
RANDLEMAN-HP CHRISTIAN-E. DAVIDSON: Randleman had little trouble throwing for touchdowns against the Cougars and the Golden Eagles. HPCA quarterback tossed a touchdown pass to Zach Roberts on the Cougars first series against East, and Tegin Harris of the Golden Eagles tossed a late touchdown pass to Qwa’mere Harris.
HP CENTRAL-THOMASVILLE: Jahan Robinson and Keyshawn Carpenter split time at quarterback for Thomasville as coach Kevin Gillespie tries to find a starter at that position. Carpenter threw a long completion that set up a short rushing touchdown on one series and took the ball on a jet sweep and sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown on the next. Robinson capped another series with a touchdown.
Central scored on its first series when quarterback Kemani Johnson caught the Bulldogs in a blitz and tossed a touchdown pass to Kenauri Westray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.