HIGH POINT — The four-team final round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament starts today and is scheduled to continue through Sunday at Truist Point Stadium.
The four teams were determined by best-of-three series. Lynchburg at 34-8 is the No. 1 seed, with Shenandoah (31-10-1) at No. 2, Bridgewater (26-15) at No. 3 and Roanoke (24-14) at No.4.
Roanoke and Lynchburg open play Friday at 11 a.m., with Bridgewater taking on Shenandoah at 2 p.m.
The two first-day losers play in the first game Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the two Friday winners tangling at 1 p.m. The winner of Saturday’s first game and the loser of Saturday’s second game then meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m. The winner of that game plays Saturday’s second game at 10 a.m. in the start of the championship round, with a second game following if necessary.
Lynchburg was the regular-season champ with a 16-4 record. Shenandoah was second at 14-5-1 while Bridgewater and Roanoke tied for fifth at 11-9.
Lynchburg features one of the league's top sluggers, Avery Neaves, who is hitting .411 with 14 homers and 61 runs batted in. Bridgewater hasd one of the top pitchers in Reid Long, who leads the league in wins with 11 and ERA at 1.77.
