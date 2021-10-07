MIDWAY — Oak Grove kept rolling right past rival Ledford and into the final week of the regular season.
The Grizzlies won a tight first set, went on a late run to win the second and ran away in the third to beat the Panthers 25-23, 25-19, 25-10 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Oak Grove.
“I thought we played excellent,” Oak Grove coach Cherie Bowman said. “We’ve had four really good matches the last two weeks. We’ve had three this week and all of them have been good, close matches to watch.
“We have all of our players now. And that made a difference — Ciara (Major) was out last time. That put us in a different rotation. Now that we have Maya (Slate) back at outside to balance, that makes a big difference.
“And we were scrappy — we have been for the last two weeks.”
Hailey Kidder had nine kills, 10 digs and three blocks, while Ciara Major had nine kills and four blocks to lead the Grizzlies (10-6 overall, 6-2 conference), who have won five of their last six matches since suffering back-to-back losses.
Maya Slate added eight kills, Vanessa Young had 31 assists, Alissa Russ had 12 digs while Jenna Gadd had 10, and Olivia Dixon had 25 digs and four aces as Oak Grove has since avenged both losses to West Davidson and Ledford.
“I think we have just hit our peak,” Bowman said. “We have a lot of confidence. Believe it or not, in the loss to Central Davidson we gained confidence. Because they figured out how to absorb their hard hits.
“That turned everything around. We’ve played North, West and Ledford this week, and they’ve had some hard hits. And we’re able to absorb them and then put them in a position where we can hit the ball.”
In the opening set, the teams were back-and-forth into the final points — tied at 23-all after the Panthers erased a late three-point deficit. But the Grizzlies bounced back with a tip by Slate and a ball out of bounds to win the set.
The teams were again tied late into the second set at 18-all after Oak Grove rallied from four down to start and three down midway through the set. The Grizzlies won seven of the final eight points to go up 2-0 in the match.
In the third set, Oak Grove went on a 12-1 run early to lead 14-3. Its lead hovered around 10 for most of the match before the Grizzlies won five straight points to seal the victory.
Khyra Barber had seven kills to lead Ledford (7-9, 4-4), which swept the teams’ match Sept. 21 but has largely struggled since then — falling in five of its last six matches. Alex Graham had five kills, while Kensie Price had 15 assists.
“Sometimes we don’t show up to play right off the bat,” Panthers coach Christy Palmer said, “but, really, I was pretty pleased with our first two sets. I thought we were playing well — we were digging the ball well, we were attacking the ball well. We weren’t getting the ball to the middle as much as we should.
“We talk about that all the time, but we don’t seem to execute it. Sometimes my hitters aren’t ready, and my setter doesn’t have the confidence to put it there. And then set three we just got straight up beat. Sometimes when the wheels come off our bus, it’s hard to get them back on.”
Ledford, which is in third place in the conference, hosts Asheboro on Tuesday before visiting rival North Davidson on Thursday. Oak Grove, which solidified its hold on second place, next plays Tuesday at Montgomery Central before hosting first-place Central Davidson on Thursday.
The MPC will have a conference tournament the following week.
“We’re just trying to keep this momentum going,” Bowman said. “We’re young. I have one girl who was playing middle school last year, then I have a whole bunch who played JV and a handful of varsity — and some of them didn’t play.
“So the confidence is there. We practice drills to hit for rallies, and that has made a big difference. I’m just seeing a lot of momentum in this team, and I’m just excited to see us peaking at the right time.”
