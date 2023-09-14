MIDWAY — Oak Grove needed to rally big-time — and it did.
The Grizzlies, after losing the first two sets, recovered to win the final three and beat Wesleyan Christian 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-12 in a nonconference meeting of two of the area’s top volleyball teams Thursday at Oak Grove.
“I thought this was a defining moment for this group of young ladies,” Oak Grove coach Sissy Rausch said. “You’re on the ropes in set three, you’ve got to make it happen and they did. It’s a defining moment for them and the program — Wesleyan’s good.
“It’s just the mentality of: ‘Even when we’re down, we can come back.’ We had a match against West Davidson earlier where we were down big and we fought our way out of it. And that was a moment of: ‘OK, if you believe in yourselves you can do it.’ But tonight against a team of that caliber, that’s a defining moment.”
Ciara Major had 17 kills followed by Emma Sechrist with 10 and Georgia Barnett with nine for the Grizzlies (10-4), ranked No. 29 in the state overall and No. 4 among NCHSAA 3A West teams.
Tatum Tesh had 33 assists — eclipsing 1,000 for her career midway through the third set — while Olivia Dixon tallied 33 digs and Sydnee High added seven blocks. Major also had four blocks and Savannah Tiller had 12 digs.
“It’s amazing,” said Tesh, a senior setter. “They’re a fantastic team and us coming back from two losses, I think that just shows us how much grit we have and how we can come back in a game. I’m really proud of our team.”
The Trojans took the first two sets — keyed by a four-point outburst that highlighted a 7-4 run to end the first and a seven-point string early in the second that helped them eventually helped them lead by double digits.
But Oak Grove caught a spark late in the second, halving its deficit before Wesleyan closed out the win. It led most of the third, leading by as much as six, and — thanks to an 11-0 run — raced to a double-digit win in the fourth.
A four-point run — highlighted by kills from Sechrist and Barnett, plus an ace by Riley Rausch — gave the Grizzlies a 10-6 advantage in the decisive fifth set. And Oak Grove held off Wesleyan’s late rally to within 12-11.
“It was definitely our energy,” Tesh said. “Our energy was flat in the two sets, and then everyone in our huddle agreed that we just need to come together as a team and have more energy. And I feel like our energy was better than theirs the last three sets.”
The Trojans had a lot of success early, particularly with senior outside hitter Karli Totel and freshman right-side hitter/setter Nejari Crooks. But the Grizzlies adjusted, shifted the momentum and eventually tipped the outcome.
Totel finished with 25 kills, 24 serve-receive passes, 34 digs and three blocks to lead Wesleyan.
“The first two sets, that’s probably the best we’ve played all season,” Trojans coach Scott Castevens said. “The last three were awful. I feel like it might’ve been the pressure of wanting to beat them in three to make a statement.
“They put pressure on themselves to win that third set. And when we didn’t, they got the momentum and we felt even more pressure. I just think we didn’t deal with the pressure well.”
Wesleyan, ranked No. 6 among NCISAA 4A teams, returns to PTAC play today at home against Calvary Day. Oak Grove will visit rival Ledford on Tuesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference action.
