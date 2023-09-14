MIDWAY — Oak Grove needed to rally big-time — and it did.

The Grizzlies, after losing the first two sets, recovered to win the final three and beat Wesleyan Christian 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-12 in a nonconference meeting of two of the area’s top volleyball teams Thursday at Oak Grove.

