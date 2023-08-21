MIDWAY — Oak Grove buckled down when it needed to.
The Grizzlies quickly built a two-set lead, faltered as Randleman gained momentum but regained their footing to win 25-10, 27-25, 15-25, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Monday evening at Oak Grove.
“It was just refocusing — they’re a different group,” Oak Grove coach Sissy Rausch said with a smile. “We just talked about that. They like to dance and giggle and all that stuff, and I’m not built that way.
“So, I constantly have to say, ‘Y’all don’t seem focused tonight.’ They got a little bit comfortable after set 2, and that bit us in the butt for set 3. But they figured it out set 4 — and that was big for us.”
Emma Sechrist had 15 kills and Ciara Major followed with 13 to lead the Grizzlies (2-2). Tatum Tesh had 34 assists while Savannah Tiller and Olivia Dixon each had 20 digs. Kyleigh Rains added 16 digs, Georgia Barnett had nine blocks followed by Kadence Arnold with eight. Riley Rausch had 34 service points.
“I think we played much stronger than we have been,” said Major, a junior outside hitter/middle blocker. “I think we just had to get in the groove. Our energy was really high, and I think that’s one of the main points of our play. As a team, we play better when we have energy and we had a lot of it tonight.”
Oak Grove tallied nine straight points early in the first to lead by double digits, pushed its advantage to 15 and took the early overall lead. The teams were tied three times in the second set before the Tigers (2-1) took a 25-24 lead.
But the Grizzlies, keyed by points from Sechrist, won the final three points to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Randleman made a big run of its own to close the third set with a double-digit win and were within sight of a comeback.
Neither team led by more than three during a back-and-forth fourth set. Oak Grove, again in a precarious spot trailing 21-19, rallied with six of the final seven points — highlighted by a pair of kills from Sydnee High — to finish off the win.
“We were talking and said we have to play not just hard but smart,” Major said. “We need to place the ball better, know where their defense isn’t and play our game. Just find the holes and get the points.
“It was big because we knew that, if they’d won that four set, we would’ve gone downhill. We try not to have that negative mindset, but that’s just how we fall as a team. So, it was a really great confidence booster for us as a team.”
The Grizzlies, who lost 3-1 at Randleman to open their season last week, play again today at home against East Surry.
