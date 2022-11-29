MIDWAY — Early in the season, shots weren’t falling. But Oak Grove’s defense helped lift it to a pair of wins.
The Grizzlies used a pair of runs — one going into halftime, the other to start the third — to turn their early double-digit into a sizable advantage and beat Wheatmore 72-46 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
In the girls game, Oak Grove grabbed the early lead, stretched it to double digits late in the first half and rolled past the Warriors 59-40.
“I thought we did some really solid things,” Grizzlies boys coach Todd Rausch said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on our defensive intensity. We’re 1-2 now and we’re about five possessions from being 3-0. So, we’ve had a solid start with just over a week with our whole roster.
“We’re missing a key piece tonight due to the flu. Guys who haven’t seen a whole lot of minutes played a lot of minutes tonight. So we feel really good about it. We still didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, but our defense allowed for some easy transition baskets. And we took advantage.”
Lane Kimmer scored 16 points to lead Oak Grove (1-2), followed by Dalton Van Leuvan and Max VanWeerdhuizen with 13 points each and JB Shabazz with 10 points.
The Grizzlies led by 13 in the first quarter, but Wheatmore stayed within reach late into the second. Oak Grove, however, scored the final eight points of the half to lead 38-20 into halftime and opened the third on a 14-2 run to lead by 30.
“It was good,” Kimmer said. “We really talked over the break. We needed to come out aggressive — really press the ball, get out in transition and get points quick. Run the game, end the game.
“It felt good, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’re not really happy with everything, but it was a good win.”
Parker Kines scored 18 points to lead the Warriors (1-2), while Tristan Hammonds and Kamdyn Wood each followed with six points.
“We didn’t get it done tonight,” Wheatmore coach Jonathan Evans said. “We got a little chaotic, played like a young team. We just weren’t able to settle down when we needed to settle down.”
GIRLS GAME
Trista Charles scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Oak Grove (2-1). Zaire Jones added 14 points — eclipsing 1,000 points for her career on a basket in the third. Haley Long chipped in 12 points and seven steals.
“With the way we weren’t finishing tonight, we padded our rebound stats pretty well,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said with a smile. “We weren’t finishing, so that defensive pressure is what made the difference. I think we did a great job with our defense.”
Oak Grove used an 11-2 run midway through the first to lead by nine, then added a 14-3 run in the second to lead by 20 before taking a 34-17 cushion into halftime. The Grizzlies’ lead peaked at 25 in the third and stayed around 20 the rest of the way.
Brianna Hill scored 15 points while Rian Perry had 11 points for the Warriors (1-2).
“We started out very rough,” Wheatmore coach Hayley Williams said. “But in the second half, coming out of the locker room, we had a new game plan and we had to stick to that new game plan. We might’ve gotten beat by 20 points, but I’m still proud of the girls at the end of the day.”
