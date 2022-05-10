MIDWAY — Oak Grove couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the playoffs.
The 13th-seeded Grizzlies crushed 10 hits at the plate while pitcher Mary Peyton Hodge threw a no-hitter in the circle to beat 20th-seeded North Gaston 10-0 in five innings Tuesday at Oak Grove in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.
“That was a good, especially solid defensive team,” Oak Grove coach Danielle DiLuzio said. “And we hit the ball like we can. We came out and played exactly like we can.
“It’s just a confidence booster heading into the rest of the playoffs. We’ve started out slow offensively the whole season. And finally one through nine is hitting the ball like they can. There’s nowhere our opponents can relax.”
Chloe Watkins went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs while Allie Johnston went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (14-8-1), who will travel to Mid-Piedmont Conference foe Central Davidson, seeded No. 4, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Carly White added two hits, Alissa Russ and Jordan Swaim each had a hit and an RBI, and Hodge had an RBI as Oak Grove scored twice in the second, then raced away with four in the third — keyed by Johnston’s three-run home run to right-center — to lead 6-0.
“That was really good,” said Hodge, a freshman. “In the beginning of the season, we didn’t score. And now our bats are coming alive and we’ve got a lot more confidence in our bats now.
“This gives us a lot of confidence. If Central wins, we know we can put it on them,” she said with a smile.
In the circle, Hodge struck out seven while only allowing a first-inning walk. The Wildcats (13-10) put eight balls in play, but only one was to the outfield — which right fielder Heidi Myers caught on a nice running play. Otherwise, Hodge and the infield took care of business.
“My curveball was working really well,” Hodge said. “I’ve been struggling throwing on the inside of the plate. I’ve been working on it, and tonight showed off that I’ve been practicing.”
The Grizzlies tacked on two in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI triple right over the bag by Watkins, and two more in the fifth on a two-run double to right-center again by Watkins to end the game via the mercy rule. Oak Grove advance to the second round for the second year in a row.
“We are peaking at the exact right moment,” said DiLuzio, who praised Hodge’s strong pitching all season. “Everyone’s confidence is through the roof. Defense, offense, pitching — we’re in the best possible spot we could be in.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
OAK GROVE 10, NORTH GASTON 0 (5 INNS.)
NG 000 00 – 0 0 1
OG 024 22 – 10 10 0
WP – Hodge (5IP, 7K, 1BB, 0H, 0R); LP – Rich (3IP, 1K, 3BB, 7H, 7R)
Leading hitters – NG: Towery (0-1, BB); OG: White (2-4), Watkins (2-3, 2B, 3B, 3RBI), Russ (1-2, SF, RBI), Johnston (2-3, HR, 3RBI), Hodge (0-3, RBI), Swaim (1-1, 2BB, RBI)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.