MIDWAY — Oak Grove continued to gain momentum into the second round of the playoffs.

The second-seeded Grizzlies scored five runs in the first inning, cruised behind pitchers Alissa Russ and Mary Peyton Hodge and defeated 31st-seeded Hibriten 10-0 in six innings Tuesday at Oak Grove in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.

Tags

Trending Videos