MIDWAY — Oak Grove continued to gain momentum into the second round of the playoffs.
The second-seeded Grizzlies scored five runs in the first inning, cruised behind pitchers Alissa Russ and Mary Peyton Hodge and defeated 31st-seeded Hibriten 10-0 in six innings Tuesday at Oak Grove in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.
“We played pretty well,” Oak Grove coach Danielle DiLuzio said. “There are some things we’re going to have to polish to get better for the teams we’re going to face down the road. But it’s just fine-tuning at this point.”
Ayla Sneed went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Grizzlies (21-3), coming off a perfect run through Mid-Piedmont Conference play and their first conference tournament title. Carly White, Chloe Watkins and Shae Grainger each had two hits and an RBI. Russ also went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, while Isabelle Lawrence had two hits.
“It felt good,” said Grainger, a senior outfielder. “I’m glad we got to play at home — that was really nice. And this was a nice little win to start it off. It does bring a lot (of confidence). It just gets us set up for what’s next. There’s tougher competition to come. But we know if we bear down we can get it done.”
Oak Grove, which also got an RBI from Ella Butcher, drew 12 walks for the game. It loaded the bases in the first, fifth and sixth innings and capitalized with multiple runs in each inning. Russ, Grainger and White had RBI singles in the first and Watkins smashed a hard single through the shortstop in the sixth to end it via the mercy rule.
“It does help,” Grainger said of building the early lead. “It shows everyone else at the bottom of the lineup that you can get on base, that there is a way. The atmosphere is way better when you score early and it’s just better for the whole team.
“It feels really good, honestly,” she said of this run in which the Grizzlies have won 14 straight games and won conference titles. “This is the first time for all that, and it just feels great to be on top when you start the playoffs. And it just brings us confidence to know that we’re working as a team to do our best.”
Russ got the pitching win, striking out 10 in five innings. She scattered three hits while allowing no walks. Hodge, returning from an injury in mid-April, pitched the sixth — combining with Russ to retire the last eight batters in a row. Savanah Whisnant took the loss for the Panthers (8-17).
The Grizzlies will host 15th-seeded Southern Guilford, which beat 18th-seeded Kings Mountain 4-3, in the second round Friday.
“We’re in a great spot,” DiLuzio said. “It was exciting to see MP back out and she looked good. We’re going to have to hit the ball better than that. But defensively we looked solid and our pitching was great. So, we’re just going to have to hit the ball better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.