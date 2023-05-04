WELCOME — Oak Grove came through to win its first conference tournament title.

The top-seeded Grizzlies roped a pair of hits to start the bottom of the eighth — as Alissa Russ drove in Chloe Watkins for the game-winner — and walked off with a hard-fought 2-1 win against second-seeded North Davidson to clinch the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament championship Thursday evening at North.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael

Tags

Trending Videos