WELCOME — Oak Grove came through to win its first conference tournament title.
The top-seeded Grizzlies roped a pair of hits to start the bottom of the eighth — as Alissa Russ drove in Chloe Watkins for the game-winner — and walked off with a hard-fought 2-1 win against second-seeded North Davidson to clinch the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament championship Thursday evening at North.
“My group of seniors are clutch — and they have been,” Oak Grove coach Danielle DiLuzio said. “And so when you see kids work really hard for four straight years and it pays off, that’s what means so much to me.”
The teams were deadlocked 1-1 through seven innings. The Grizzlies (20-3) quelled an opportunity by the Black Knights (14-5) in the top of the eighth. Then they led off the bottom half with a double by Watkins followed by a single by Russ to finish off an undefeated conference season with a tournament title.
“It feels really good,” said Russ, a senior pitcher. “We finally clicked as a team, and we were just lights out.”
Watkins led off the eighth with a hard-hit ball to left-center field that landed just between the outfielders. She slid into second ahead of the throw, giving Oak Grove a prime chance to seal the win. Russ then laced a chopper back past the pitcher and into the outfield. Watkins, running hard around third, slid into home for the winning run.
“I went into the at-bat knowing I couldn’t pop it up,” Russ said. “I was trying to hit it to the right side, because even if I hit it to this side she’d advance to third. I was thinking: hard ground ball to the right side. I think I pulled it a little bit and hit a hard ground ball over her head.
“It was a great feeling. I was a little frustrated in the game, but I knew we’d eventually get it together. And I’m very excited we did,” she said with a smile.
Ayla Sneed went 3 for 3 while Russ finished with two hits and an RBI for the Grizzlies, who beat North 7-2 and 14-7 during regular-season play. Shae Grainger also had a hit and an RBI, which gave Oak Grove the lead in the fourth. Watkins and Isabelle Lawrence each doubled as the Grizzlies totaled eight hits for the game.
But runs were hard to come by for both teams. The Black Knights tied the score without a hit in the fifth, and the teams were tight into the final innings. Oak Grove had scoring chances in the fifth and seventh but couldn’t break through. North moved a runner to second with no outs in the eight but couldn’t score either.
“Our pitching and defense was stellar — keeping North Davidson to one run is huge,” DiLuzio said. “And then we just got a couple timely hits. … It’s just maturity. (Russ) has grown up so much this year. She’s shown a ton of leadership. I’d say all through conference play that leadership has shown up on the mound.”
Russ got the pitching win — striking out 13 in a one-hit performance but struggling at times with seven walks. Kayla Milam took the loss for the Black Knights, who got a hit from Abby Brown and an RBI from Alex Gray.
And now the Grizzlies look forward to the state playoffs, which should be seeded Monday and begin play Tuesday.
“It is a very big confidence boost,” Russ said of winning the tournament title. “I think we’re ranked like second in the 3A West, and that sets us up for some easier games until later in the playoffs — which feels really good.”
