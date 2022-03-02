MIDWAY — Oak Grove started well and finished strong in winning its season opener.
The Grizzlies scored three times during the first half — including one within the opening three minutes — and played well the rest of the way in beating Lexington 5-0 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
“I feel like we did really well,” Oak Grove coach Hilary Lytle said. “That was a good picture of what we need to work on moving forward. That was a great starting point for us. We had those first-game jitters, so I think it was a good opportunity to get those out and work some different combinations.