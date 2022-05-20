GREENSBORO — Oak Grove’s Jacob Murphy and the T.W. Andrews relays continued to set the bar high.
Murphy captured the boys pole vault title in the 3A meet while the Red Raiders won the boys 4x100 and took second in the boys 4x200 — keying a fifth-place team finish — to highlight the NCHSAA 2A and 3A track and field state championships Friday at N.C. A&T State University.
“I felt like, overall, we came and did what we set out to do,” Andrews coach Ty Mathis said. “Of course, the boys 4x100 took first place and the boys 4x200 were runners-up. Individual events, we still have some work to do.
“It was really big,” he said of his team’s top finishes. “They came out here for it, and it showed. It’s big for them, and we’re beginning to get that TW Andrews tradition back running.”
In the 2A, Cummings won the boys title with 76 points, while RS-Central won the girls championship with 48 points. In the 3A, Dudley won the boys championship with 80 points, and West Henderson captured the girls title with 49.
Andrews totaled 29 points in the 2A boys as the top area team, while Southern Guilford was 12th with 22 and Oak Grove was 19th in the 3A boys. Overall, area teams combined for nine top-five finishes.
Highlighting the day were the two wins. Murphy followed up his second-place finish in the boys pole vault during last year’s 2A outdoor meet last year and a win during the 3A indoor meet this winter with a mark of 13-06.00 — matching Franklin’s Matthew Blake Cassada and winning on a judgment.
“I couldn’t imagine finishing my senior year off any better,” Murphy said. “It feels really good.”
Andrews’ boys 4x100 relay team of Ja’Neil Harris, Jeremiah King, Ja’len Bennett and Correy McManus finished with a time of 43.30 — topping second-place Eastern Wayne by almost two hundredths of a second. Plus the 4x200 team of Ja’Neil Harris, Ja’Shawn Harris, Brenden Miller and Marquette Hoskins took second.
“It feels good,” the quartet said almost in unison. “It doesn’t feel real right now, though,” King added. “I want to keep going,” McManus said.
“We stayed with each other,” King said. “We hype each other up.”
“It feels good because we haven’t won at our school in a little minute,’ ” McManus added. “So to put Andrews back on the map feels good.”
Also finishing in the top five were: Andrews’ Ja’Neil Harris (fifth, boys 200 — 22.56) and John Shearin (fifth, boys 300 hurdles — 41.71); Southern Guilford’s Kameron Austin (fourth, boys 400 — 49.96), James Squires (third, boys shot put — 49-08.25) and boys 4x200 (third, 1:30.13); and Oak Grove’s Collin Frank (fifth, boys shot put — 47-06.50).
The state championships will continue today at A&T with the 1A and 4A meets.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.