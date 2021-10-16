WALLBURG — Oak Grove senior running back Patrick Stephens scored the go-ahead touchdown from a yard out with 3:40 to play and the Grizzlies outlasted neighborhood rival Ledford 36-29 Friday at Ledford.
Stephens’ winning score was his fifth touchdown carry. All on short yardage in the Mid-Piedmont 3A showdown. The others were one from seven yards and three from the 2.
The game-winner followed Ethan Yarborough’s 29-yard run to inside the 3 and a penalty on the Panthers for a horse collar tackle.
Ledford drove to the Oak Grove 31 but the drive stalled there on four incomplete passes, the last one a drop at the Grizzlies 15. Oak Grove improves to 5-2, 2-1. Ledford drops to 6-2, 1-2
Two miscues in the Ledford kicking game led to Oak Grove touchdowns. A lost fumble after a late catch on a punt return gave Oak Grove possession at the Panther 11 and Stephens scored four plays later with 3:16 left in the half.
Ledford led 21-20 at the half on quarterback Nathen Carr’s1-yard run with seconds left in the second period that capped a 55-yard drive and Bryson Sims’ point after.
Ledford’s second special teams miscue came on its first possession of the second half when the snap on a punt was dropped and the Grizzlies recovered at Ledford 4. Stephens added a 2-yard touchdown two plays later but the 2-point run was stuffed, leaving Oak Grove ahead 26-21.
Aiden Daugherty kicked a 25-yard field goal that stretched the lead to 29-21 with 2:46 left in the third.
Ledford pulled even on Nate Carr’s 50-yard to Nic Morgan, who was wide open down the sideline in front of the Panthers bench and Carr’s run for the 2-point conversion. Ledford failed on a similar play in the first half.
The Panthers played most of the game without receiver Own Finley, was shaken up on a tackle ln the first quarter and his leg then buckled when he jumped testing it behind the Panthers bench.
Oak Grove went with a hurry up offense in driving for a touchdown on the first possession. Carr broke loose and streaked 77 yards on Ledford’s second play from scrimmage and Alex Sanford burst through the Grizzlies defense for a 32-yard touchdown run that ended the Panthers’ second possession, putting them up 14-7.
