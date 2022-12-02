MIDWAY — Oak Grove got back on the right side of the ledger Friday night with home wins over Thomasville in both boys and girls action.
The Grizzlies’ girls recorded a 74-10 victory in the first game of the night, while the Bulldog boys kept things closer but ultimately fell short in an 83-66 final. Dalton Van Leuvan led the Grizzlies with a game-high 20 points, and Max VanWeerdhuizen had 19. Lane Kimmer and Gavin Stinson were also in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.
Savannah Tiller was the high scorer for the girls with 19. Trisha Charles chipped in 13. Oak Grove moved to 3-2 on the season with the wins.
For Thomasville, it was opening night. The Bulldogs weren’t immune from jitters during their first game back. A woeful night from the free-throw line and a poor shooting performance overall overshadowed what was at times tenacious effort on defense.
Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson mentioned the limited time her team has had to practice together, but was careful not to whitewash the significance of getting to see live game action on the court for the first time. The Bulldog football team made it to the third round of the state 1-A playoffs, so three-quarters of their rotation was missing from the hardwood until the conclusion of that run.
In all, the team had eight practices before the season tipped off at Oak Grove.
“It’s going to be really important, probably the most important game [to see on film],” Ferguson said. “We have a really tough schedule, and we have two days to get it fixed before a really tough Walkertown team comes in. We need to do a better job getting the ball consistently down the floor fast. I thought we took our foot off the gas a little too much at times tonight. Obviously we’re missing shots. I think that’s some first-game, not getting a lot of practice shooting. We need to get the ball down the floor, more reps — we’ve got to improve that stuff.”
The Grizzlies made it difficult on their opponents to get into the flow of the game and contested tightly on shot attempts. It made for a tough night among Bulldog shooters, who weren’t able to get clean looks at the basket.
As a result, Thomasville will return home in an attempt to get right on Wednesday as the team hosts Walkertown in the first regular season game at Brown Finch Auditorium this season. A key to recovering from the first outing, Ferguson said, is finding a way to speed up the game and get in transition.
Oak Grove played a zone throughout the night Friday in an effort to limit fast-break opportunities for the visitors. That could be a recurring theme moving forward, the Bulldog coach acknowledged, as teams attempt to mitigate an athletic advantage that allowed Thomasville to go 22-6 last season.
Janhri Luckey paced the visitors with 14 points and Bryce McCoy contributed 12. For the Bulldog girls, Laila Johnson led the team with six points.
