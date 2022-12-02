Oak Grove logo.jpg

MIDWAY — Oak Grove got back on the right side of the ledger Friday night with home wins over Thomasville in both boys and girls action.

The Grizzlies’ girls recorded a 74-10 victory in the first game of the night, while the Bulldog boys kept things closer but ultimately fell short in an 83-66 final. Dalton Van Leuvan led the Grizzlies with a game-high 20 points, and Max VanWeerdhuizen had 19. Lane Kimmer and Gavin Stinson were also in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.

