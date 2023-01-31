MIDWAY – Oak Grove had a big rivalry win in its grasp. But North Davidson snatched it away in the final seconds.
The Grizzlies built a double-digit lead in the first half but watched it whittle away to nothing in the fourth quarter. The Black Knights scored on a layup with two seconds left and defeated Oak Grove 68-66 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball thriller Tuesday in front of a large crowd at Oak Grove.
In the girls game, Oak Grove raced to a 55-41 victory, setting up a key first-place battle at the end of the week.
Deity Deablo scored 16 points – largely from inside but also hitting from outside – to lead the Grizzlies (9-11 overall, 3-4 conference), who led by 17 during a very strong first half. Gavin Stinson and Max Van Weerdhuizen each added 10 points.
Jayden McCrae scored 32 points – including the game-winning layup – to lead North (11-8, 4-3), which inched ahead of Oak Grove for third place in the conference. Justin Mabe followed with 17 points.
The Black Knights shot 53% from the field for the game – including 65% in the second half – while Oak Grove shot 47% – including 55% in the first half in building a 41-26 halftime lead.
But North came all the way back to tie it with 2 1/2 minutes left. The teams went back and forth with slim leads and again were tied with 48.4 seconds left. The Grizzlies missed their shot near the top of the key and the Black Knights called timeout.
With 15 seconds left, North inbounded the ball, worked the ball around the left side and passed across to McCrae for a layup from the right side. Oak Grove, which was granted a timeout with .8 seconds left, had its long pass upcourt broken up to end it.
Trista Charles had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Oak Grove (14-6, 6-1), which shot 40% from the field while holding North to 25%. Kalin Favreau added 13 points – hitting a number of shots during pivotal stretches.
The result, which knocked the Black Knights out of a three-way tie atop the conference standings, sets up a key matchup Friday at Ledford.
“We’re riding on a big high. We know we did the things we know we’re supposed to do tonight,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said. “We didn’t finish as well as I hoped we would. But we did the things we’re supposed to do defensively.
“Now it’s always hard to go play at Ledford. It’s physical there, and you never know what you’re going to get from 14- to 18-year-old young ladies. It’s going to be a good game, and I’m sure (Ledford coach) Catlyn Moser will say the same thing.”
Oak Grove, which lost by nine at North on Jan. 10 as Lettie Michael scored 36 points, pulled away in the second quarter – outscoring the Black Knights 19-10. It led by 15 before taking a 29-16 advantage into halftime.
North (13-8, 5-2), which was led by Michael with 10 points, got as close as 10 in the second half. But the Grizzlies, who also got nine points and eight rebounds from Zaire Jones, raced away to lead by 17 down the stretch.
“It felt great,” said senior guard Haley Long, who had six points, nine assists and three steals. “When Lettie got 36 last time, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to shut her down.’ So me and my brother practiced on Saturday. That’s all I did was: ‘He is Lettie.’ And I just practiced defense.
“It was just: Be on her and get in her face. It felt great – I don’t know how else to describe it. It felt really good. … Kalin really stepped up tonight – I was proud of her. Trista, she always scores high all the time. But that was great to see.”
