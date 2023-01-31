MIDWAY – Oak Grove had a big rivalry win in its grasp. But North Davidson snatched it away in the final seconds.

The Grizzlies built a double-digit lead in the first half but watched it whittle away to nothing in the fourth quarter. The Black Knights scored on a layup with two seconds left and defeated Oak Grove 68-66 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball thriller Tuesday in front of a large crowd at Oak Grove.

