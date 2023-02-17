WALLBURG — Oak Grove left no doubt in capturing its first conference tournament title.
The top-seeded Grizzlies raced away over the middle quarters and defeated third-seeded North Davidson 59-29 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball tournament championship Friday at Ledford.
In the boys championship, third-seeded Central Davidson outlasted fifth-seeded Oak Grove 58-51 in overtime.
“It feels great — it’s been a long time coming,” Grizzlies girls coach Sissy Rausch said. “We bowed out early last year. We didn’t play great in the semifinals and lost to Ledford in overtime. So to step out here tonight and do what we did, it feels great.”
Zaire Jones had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Oak Grove (19-6), which shot 49% over the second and third quarters while keeping North at 33% in that same span. Trista Charles added 17 points while Haley Long had seven points as a number of different players contributed in a variety of ways.
“It feels amazing,” Jones said. “It’s the first one since the school’s been built. We’ve been working four years for it, and I feel like we deserve it. We played well. We came out, we were ready and we weren’t giving up.
“We wanted it. I feel like we wanted it more. We were in there working. This is our last run — do or die. And I feel like we wanted it more than them.”
The Grizzlies led just by one after the first quarter, but they scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second to lead by 10 midway through the quarter. They extended their lead to 28-14 into halftime. Oak Grove then doubled up the Black Knights (17-10), who were led by Rebekah Minton with 10 points, in the third by a 23-11 advantage.
That pushed the Grizzlies’ lead to 26 heading to the fourth and they cruised the rest of the way, as they again played well defensively in beating North for the second time in a row after losing in Welcome in early January. Since that loss, Oak Grove — which won its first outright regular-season title — has won 10 straight games going into the playoffs.
“We’re looking great,” Rausch said. “We’re pretty deep. We’re getting a lot of experience off the bench, getting balance. They’re making great decisions, doing good things. So it provides that boost. I feel like we’re sitting pretty.”
BOYS GAME
Max Van Weerdhuizen scored 16 points — including a game-tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation — for Oak Grove (12-14). Lane Kimmer and Gavin Stinson each added 10 points as the Grizzlies came from 11 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
But, despite grabbing the early lead in overtime, shots just didn’t fall Oak Grove as Central Davidson (18-9), which was led by Luke Staten with 18 points, slowly took over with a couple key baskets and free throws in the closing minutes.
With a win, the Grizzlies, who upset top-seeded Asheboro in the tournament semifinals, had an opportunity to secure a berth into the state playoffs. But now it’ll have to wait and see if it sneaks in when the brackets are released this weekend.
“Our guys have great grit,” Oak Grove coach Todd Rausch said of the comeback. “They played their hearts out and they battled for each other. They play for each other, and that’s something they’ve been developing all season long. It’s what it’s all about — playing for each other and playing for these seniors. It’s just great to see.”
