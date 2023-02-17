HPTSPTS-02-18-23 PREP HOOPS.jpg

Oak Grove’s Zaire Jones, left, drives to the basket during Friday’s conference tournament championship against North Davidson at Ledford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG — Oak Grove left no doubt in capturing its first conference tournament title.

The top-seeded Grizzlies raced away over the middle quarters and defeated third-seeded North Davidson 59-29 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball tournament championship Friday at Ledford.

