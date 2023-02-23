MIDWAY — Trista Charles and Zarie Jones combined to make all of the much-needed points down the stretch and sixth-seeded Oak Grove prevailed 56-51 over visiting neighborhood rival Ledford 56-51 in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoffs Thursday.
Oak Grove (21-6) will host 14th-seed Morganton Freedom in the third round on Saturday at a time to be determined. Ledford, the 12th seed, finishes the season 20-6.
Of the Grizzlies’ last 16 points, Charles, who finished with 21, scored 11. Jones, who netted a game-high 22 and helped lead Oak Grove’s rally from a nine-point first quarter deficit, tallied the other five.
“Trista always comes up big,” Oak Grove head coach Lynne Rausch said of Charles’ play at the end. “Her finishes, the and-ones, the ability to find a crease. She’s not the fastest — she’s still getting used to those long limbs — but she’s able to find a crease and get to the basket.”
Charles’ fastbreak layup put the Grizzlies up 46-38 with 4:02 to play. Ledford then went on a 7-1 run, capped by Layla Sands’ layup with 2:33 left. Charles then provided one of the key plays, following a miss with 2:07 to go that made it 49-45.
“That was pretty big,” Rausch said. “Her follow shot was amazing.”
A follow shot by Jones upped the lead to 51-46. Sands hit a 3 that cut the margin back to two, and Ledford began fouling after that. Charles, who finished 9 of 9 at the line, twice hit a pair of free throws to put Ledford up four. She then blocked a shot on Ledford’s next possession, and Charles added a free throw for the final margin.
“I only play seven deep and I think our legs started to get to us at the end,” Ledford head coach Catlyn Moser said. “I’m proud of my team. They were laying their bodies out there for me. There’s not much you can do when it comes down to the end of the game like that. It’s whoever makes shots and is clutch.”
Morgan Harrison led Ledford’s scoring with 14 points, Sands and Aramy Grier had 12 each, and Sarah Ledbetter nine.
The Panthers outplayed the Grizzlies in the first quarter and took a 14-5 lead on the strength of hitting shots keyed by Ledbetter’s two 3s, getting most of the loose balls and making life tough for the taller Jones in the post by double-teaming.
“In all three games against Ledford this year, there were so many emotions involved,” Raush said. “Everybody has a rival and they understand it but when you step on that court, it’s hard. Our emotions were running and I think Ledford was ready while we were trying to get acclimated. And we talked that we just had to slow down and be patient on offense. We have a tendency of thinking we have to score immediately.”
Oak Grove slowed Ledford’s offense in the second quarter while going on a 13-2 run that ended with Ashlyn Grubb sinking a 3 and the Grizzlies in the lead 18-16 with a minute left in the period. “We slowed down and quit forcing things inside with two or three people in there,” Rausch said. “And Ashlyn hit that big 3.”
Harrison hit a 3 with 28 seconds left and Ledford led 19-18 at the half.
Haley Long, whom Rausch said was sick and was doubtful to play on Wednesday, hit a 3 that put Oak Grove in the lead at the start of the third quarter and the Grizzlies never trailed again.
“It was a great season,” Moser said. “We had five senior leaders who really stepped up for me. We’re really going to miss them … I have some young girls coming up from the middle school that I’m excited about. But, I started five seniors all year long. It was a big season for them and I’m going to have to teach those young ones how to be like them.”“
