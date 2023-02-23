MIDWAY — Trista Charles and Zarie Jones combined to make all of the much-needed points down the stretch and sixth-seeded Oak Grove prevailed 56-51 over visiting neighborhood rival Ledford 56-51 in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoffs Thursday.

Oak Grove (21-6) will host 14th-seed Morganton Freedom in the third round on Saturday at a time to be determined. Ledford, the 12th seed, finishes the season 20-6.

