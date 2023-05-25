MIDWAY — Oak Grove made just a couple mistakes. That was enough for West Henderson to take advantage.

The thirteen-seeded Grizzlies allowed a run in each of the first two innings, stayed in it with a run of their own and a solid pitching performance by Ethan Yarbrough, but fell 2-1 against the third-seeded Falcons in the second game of the NCHSAA 3A West regional championship baseball series Thursday at Oak Grove.

