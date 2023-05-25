MIDWAY — Oak Grove made just a couple mistakes. That was enough for West Henderson to take advantage.
The thirteen-seeded Grizzlies allowed a run in each of the first two innings, stayed in it with a run of their own and a solid pitching performance by Ethan Yarbrough, but fell 2-1 against the third-seeded Falcons in the second game of the NCHSAA 3A West regional championship baseball series Thursday at Oak Grove.
“We booted it around a little bit in the field and that hasn’t been us all year,” Oak Grove coach Chase Mitchell said. “We’ve fielded it well and just made a couple errors at key times. We saw a good arm tonight — that kid’s a stud. Hats off to him — he did a great job. We’ve got to find a way to manufacture runs when we can.
“But the good thing is we get to play again tomorrow.”
Alex Anderson hit a solo home run to left in the first for West Henderson (24-5), which evened the best-of-three series at a game apiece. Jackson Lynn singled to right to lead off the second, and the ball scooted by the outfielder and rolled near the fence.
Lynn reached third on the play and scored when Colin Ingle blooped a single over the drawn-in infield and into shallow right field. The Grizzlies (19-10) answered with a run in the third on an RBI groundout by Yarbrough but couldn’t find the tying run.
“You’ve got to limit (extra bases) and we’ve got to make fundamental plays,” Mitchell said. “We haven’t booted it around like that in a game in a while. We’ve won 13 games with solid defense, so hopefully we can get back focused tomorrow with our defense and stay behind whoever’s on the mound for us.”
Yarbrough, Kaden Hart and Keanan White each had a hit in the first three innings for Oak Grove. But the Grizzlies were held hitless the rest of the way — although they had at least one runner on in six of the seven innings, drawing four walks and a hit-by-pitch.
Yarbrough was once again solid on the mound, scattering five hits and one hit batter while walking none and striking out four in seven innings. But West Henderson’s Truitt Manuel, who struck out 10 in seven innings, was equally strong.
“You couldn’t ask for anything more from Yarbrough,” Mitchell said. “That’s a good baseball team and he threw well — throwing seven innings and giving up two runs against a good-hitting team and having a few boo-boos behind him. But he’s been doing it all year. We like when Ethan’s out there and he’s comfortable. He’s a competitor.”
So, Oak Grove — the Mid-Piedmont Conference tournament champion making its first regional appearance — will head back to West Henderson for the winner-take-all third game tonight at 7. The winner will face East champion J.H. Rose in next week’s state championship.
“I feel good about it,” Mitchell said. “I told our guys: We’ve won 13 games and that one loss doesn’t end our momentum. We’ll bounce back tomorrow and be ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.