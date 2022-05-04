MIDWAY — Oak Grove didn’t need last-second heroics this time against rival Ledford. But it wasn’t far off.
The Grizzlies scored the lone goal of the match in the 69th minute, then held on for dear life in the final minutes to beat the Panthers 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
“I thought we did really well,” Oak Grove coach Hilary Lytle said. “We definitely played well as a team. We possessed the ball really well, which I think was key. I think tonight I finally saw all those growing steps and growing pains work themselves out.”
Mallie Blizard scored off an assist by Haley Long for the Grizzlies (6-9 overall, 4-4 conference), who pulled even with third-place Ledford following losses against the conference’s top two teams — North Davidson and Asheboro.
After a back-and-forth first half in which play was largely limited to the middle of the field, Oak Grove — which won the teams’ previous meeting 4-3 in overtime on April 11 — took advantage of an opportunity near the goal late in the match.
Long sent a ball in near the net. The Panthers’ defender appeared to get a foot on it first, but Blizard got a piece of the ball and sent it into the net to give the Grizzlies the lead with 11:24 left in the match.
“Mallie did a phenomenal job following,” Lytle said. “Haley had a great strike in, and then Mallie did her job following the ball. At halftime, that’s exactly what I told them — take those shots and follow. So, she knew what she needed to do.
“I think that one was monumental. Honestly, we’re such closely matched teams. It really was whoever put that goal in the back of the net was going to win. At least it wasn’t overtime this time,” she said with a laugh.
Ledford — coming off four straight wins, including one each of the previous two nights — pressured to find the equalizer, particularly over the final five minutes. But it couldn’t quite connect as Oak Grove’s defense disrupted chances.
“I thought we played really well in the second half,” Panthers coach John Blake said. “We had more energy, started putting the ball to the goal a little bit and trying to get some things happening.
“Third game in three days,” he said of his team’s play overall. “We had a good week, going 2-1. We were playing a little bit on tired legs, but it was super well-done for this team. I’m proud of them.”
Maddie Callahan finished with four saves in goal for Ledford (10-7-3, 4-4), which edged the Grizzlies 8-7 in shots for the match. Ashlyn Grubb also had four saves for Oak Grove.
Both teams will conclude the regular season next week. The Grizzlies will visit Montgomery Central on Monday before hosting Central Davidson on Wednesday. The Panthers will host Asheboro before visiting North Davidson on Wednesday.
