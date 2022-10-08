WELCOME — Oak Grove eliminated all the drama with two late touchdowns and defeated rival North Davidson 30-14 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A matchup at North’s Palmer Field.
Up just two after the Black Knight’s last touchdown with 6:14 left in the game, the Grizzlies started a drive at their 23. On the sixth play. Quarterback Connor Creech kept the ball, went into the right side of the line, broke out of a swarm of bodies and raced 55 yards for a touchdown that stretched the margin to 22-14 with 3:25 left.
North’s chances of staging a miracle comeback evaporated when quarterback Gavin Hill launched an off-target pass on fourth-and-3 at his 41. Oak Grove defender Chase Robertson, who also races at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, intercepted it and motored to the North 4. Isaiah McGuffin scored his second touchdown on the next play and the Grizzlies led by 16.
Oak Grove held the lead after McGuffin scored from the North 6 with 9:26 left in the first quarter. The Grizzlies drove just 22 yards for the score after North’s first possession included a dropped pass, two quarterback sacks and a short punt..
Aiden Daugherty bounced the extra point attempt off the left upright but he kicked a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter and Oak Grove led 9-0 at halftime.
North, which moved the ball for most of the game, finally got on the scoreboard when its first possession of the second half ended in a 18-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hill to Reid Nisley.
Creech scored from the North 2 with 10:36 left in the game, one play after he scrambled and threw a 43-yard pass to Blake Fishel. Creech finished with 85 yards rushing and 67 passing.
North drew within 16-14 when Hill, who threw for 192 yards, tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Peter Simpson.
