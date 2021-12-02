MIDWAY — Oak Grove’s girls took command in the opening minutes and rolled to a 70-29 nonconference victory over visiting West Forsyth on Thursday.
In the boys game, Oak Grove’s rally in the fourth quarter fell short as West escaped, 57-53.
GIRLS GAME
Oak Grove (3-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back.
Taking advantage of the Titans’ turnovers and zone defense, the Grizzlies led 22-9 after one quarter, and after West (1-5) knocked in the first basket of the second quarter, scored 17 straight points to lead 39-11 with 3:40 left in the half.
The margin was 43-15 at the break and 57-24 at the end of the third quarter. The lead topped 40 on a bucket with 3:35, triggering a continuous running clock the rest of the way, and was as much as 44.
Zaire Jones scored 19 to lead the Grizzlies. Hailey Long added 15, 10 of them in the first half. Avery Ray had 12, Trista Charles 10 and Hailey Kidder nine.
Brianna Shillito led West with six.
BOYS GAME
Down 12 entering the fourth quarter, Oak Grove (0-4) got within striking distance with an 11-5 run, fueled by eight points by Gavin Stinson and a 3 fromLuke Long, to trail 51-45 with 4:29 left in regulation.
West (2-1) pushed the margin to nine but the Grizzlies scored six straight, the capper coming on Collin Frank’s bucket with 1:03 to go that left West up 56-53.
Oak Grove got the ball back on a held ball in which both players crashed to the floor. But the Grizzlies came up empty on their chance to at least pull within one. After missing on a shot and two follows, the rebound went out of bounds and the Grizzlies retained possession.
West came up with a steal and a free throw with 7.1 seconds left accounted for the final margin.
Long led the Grizzlies with 16 points and Stinson had 10. Bralen Morris led West with 19 and Jordis Broadnax had 12.
