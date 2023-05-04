HPTSPTS-05-05-23 PREP GAME.jpg

Oak Grove players celebrate after Alissa Russ (18) drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning of Thursday’s Mid-Piedmont Conference tournament championship against North Davidson at North.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY

WELCOME — Oak Grove came through to win its first conference tournament title.

The top-seeded Grizzlies roped a pair of hits to start the bottom of the eighth — as Alissa Russ drove in Chloe Watkins for the game-winner — and walked off with a hard-fought 2-1 win against second-seeded North Davidson to clinch the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament championship Thursday evening at North.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael

