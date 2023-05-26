HPTSPTS-05-27-23 OAK GROVE BASEBALL.jpg

Oak Grove’s Cam Sharpe, right, tags out the runner on a rundown between third and home during Friday’s regional championship series game against West Henderson at West Henderson.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HENDERSONVILLE — Oak Grove’s magical run came to an end one win shy of playing for a state championship.

The 13th-seeded Grizzlies fell behind early, as third-seeded West Henderson’s offense piled up runs in a hurry. And Oak Grove could never quite match the Falcons in falling 14-4 in five innings Friday night at West Henderson in the third game of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball regional championship series.

