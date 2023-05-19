HPTSPTS-05-20-23 OAK GROVE BASEBALL.jpg

Oak Grove’s Ethan Yarbrough celebrates after getting the final out of Friday’s fourth-round playoff game against North Iredell at Oak Grove.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

MIDWAY — Given the pitching performance Ethan Yarbrough delivered on a misty Friday evening, the run that Oak Grove scored in the bottom of the first would have been enough.

The 13th-seeded Grizzlies produced much more to go with Yarbrough’s four-hit shutout in defeating visiting No. 24 seed North Iredell 4-0 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

