MIDWAY — Given the pitching performance Ethan Yarbrough delivered on a misty Friday evening, the run that Oak Grove scored in the bottom of the first would have been enough.
The 13th-seeded Grizzlies produced much more to go with Yarbrough’s four-hit shutout in defeating visiting No. 24 seed North Iredell 4-0 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
Oak Grove (18-9) advances to next week’s best-of-three Western Regional championship series, where the Grizzlies will face last night’s West Henderson-East Rowan winner. North Iredell ends the season 15-12.
Yarborough struck out 10 that included the last two Raider batters. He didn’t allow a base runner in the last four innings after pitching out of trouble in first and third, when North Iredell put runners on third each time.
Dawson Shelton helped lead the offense, going 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. Jake Smith also went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in one run. Cam Sharpe was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Yarbrough was 1 for 3 with the only walk by either team. Kaden Hart was also 1 for 3, and Landon Dawson reached base in all three of his bats when he was hit by pitches.
Smith led off the Oak Grove first with a single, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on Shelton’s first single.
The Grizzlies added a run in the second. Sharpe singled through the right side of the infield. Dixon was hit by a pitch for the first time and Sharpe scored when Smith singled past the shortstop.Yarbrough singled and loaded the bases. But, Shelton flied out to medium right field and Dixon was thrown out at the plate, ending the inning.
Oak Grove added two more runs in the fourth on Shelton’s bases-loaded single that scored. Sharpe, who had singled, and Smith, who reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before Yarbrough walked.
